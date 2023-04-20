Picard Just Changed Star Trek Forever: Terry Matalas on Legacy and a Post-Credit Surprise

The primary ending of the plot for this season finds Picard, Jack, and the crew of the Enterprise-D defeating the Borg Queen, and then Riker narrating a heartfelt Captain’s Log, which wraps up the plot points specific to this season, including de-Borging everyone in Starfleet and catching all the Changelings, with the help of Admiral Beverly Crusher, the new head of Starfleet Medical.

We then flash-forward “One Year Later,” and Riker, Geordi, and Jean-Luc put the Enterprise-D in the Fleet Museum. But after we leave one Enterprise, another is revealed, as Jack and Beverly bring Jean-Luc to the Titan, which has been rechristened as the Enterprise-G, with Captain Seven in command. Raffi is the first officer, Jack is appointed special counselor to Captain Seven.

Matalas points out that this season was “always headed to this point,” with a new trio on the new Enterprise. He also says that the appearance of Q in the post-credits scene is not a throwaway and that he “has a specific story in mind” for what happens to Jack Crusher. As Q explains to Jack, while Jean-Luc’s trial is over, his son’s is just beginning. But how is Q alive in the first place? Wasn’t he dying in season 2? When Jack asks these exact questions, Q simply explains it away: don’t think so linearly!

But, outside of those hypotheticals, the real ending of the show is clearly one specific scene: the crew of the Enterprise-D drinking and playing poker in a LA Ten Forward, just as they did in the final episode of TNG.

“We shot them around the table playing poker for 45 minutes. And then had them ad-lib,” Matalas tells Den of Geek. “I wanted the audience to feel like you were with them, with these characters, with these actors, open and honest in that moment. I wanted to capture what they were really like. So, to do that, I just ran the camera, so I could get genuine smiles, get them being real. Get them talking over each other. I think on the Blu-ray, we’ll maybe release more of that footage.”

Nostalgia Verus Honoring History

Bringing the TNG crew back together is not just a love letter to the fans who have been missing this particular flavor of Star Trek, but it proves, as Picard says, “the past matters.” That said, there is knee jerk criticism of this kind of thing in big pop-culture franchises, with some armchair social media critics determined to write things off for “too much fan service” or “nostalgia bait.”