Star Trek: Todd Stashwick on Captain Shaw’s Unique “Gen X” Appeal & What’s Next After Picard

Although Shaw seemed exasperated and dismissive in the first half of the season, with his “‘I’m not even supposed to be here today!”’ attitude, Stashwick is engaged on an entirely different level. He seems genuinely thrilled to go out to conventions and meet the fans, and he feels lucky to be part of the Star Trek legacy. While Shaw may have kicked the bucket on Picard, Stashwick namechecks Spock, Data, and Picard himself as characters who have all come back from the dead to boldly go again. If viewers want to see more of Shaw, Stashwick says, “Don’t threaten me with a good time.”

It must be a weird time for the 54-year-old Chicago native, who is by no means new to the acting scene. As a kid, he tells us, he would put on puppet shows to The Muppet Movie soundtrack in his garage, and was doing plays by junior high. He says the applause was addictive, but as you scroll down his 130+ IMDb credits, you realize that this type of fame has been a long time coming. “I’ve been in Los Angeles for 23 years, and I was in New York doing film and television for five years before that. I get a lot of ‘what do I know you from?’ Now at least with Trek, there’s a contingent of humanity that knows I’m Shaw, so it truncates the guessing.”

Stashwick has popped up in Law & Order, Malcolm in the Middle, Supernatural, Heroes, Gotham, American Horror Story, Grey’s Anatomy…the list goes on and on. Sometimes, he’s very recognizable; sometimes not. He tells us a funny story about Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar blanking on him because she’d never seen him without his demon makeup.

“I’m a big fan of those shows,” he says. “But being buried in makeup? I don’t know how Doug Jones does it. I love the ultimate effect, but it feels claustrophobic.” When we start to ask if he’d be willing to come back to Trek if that meant playing an alien in heavy makeup, Stashwick takes it a Hollywood step further. “Oh, if Kevin Feige calls and says ‘come be the villain of the next Marvel film’? Put all the rubber on my face!”

After so many parts in both TV and film, it ended up being his long stint on 12 Monkeys, co-created by Picard showrunner Terry Matalas, that led to Stashwick’s big Trek gig. He says that when Matalas approached him, he knew what “special sauce” he wanted him to bring to season three. “[Terry] and I already had a shorthand, so it was easy to slip into the role of Shaw. They knew how to tailor the suit to fit me. The minute I got the scripts, I could already hear my own voice in the work.”

But what is Stashwick’s voice? On his website, he describes himself as an “action-figure-collecting, comic-book-reading, dice-rolling, video-game-playing, Scifi-fantasy-loving, Tiki-drinking, Con-going, nerdboy.” In other words, he’s one of us, and has recently shown off a custom set of Dungeons & Dragons dice fashioned in Shaw’s command colors on social media.