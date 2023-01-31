Picard Showrunner Rejects Fan Complaints About New Star Trek Series

Some people have truly strange responses when it comes to different types of Star Trek. Time and time again, some new Star Trek movie or series will come out and, time and time again, some Star Trek fan will say it’s not real Trek.

That ol’ chestnut came up again when Twitter user @jacoby09 expressed excitement for Star Trek: Picard season 3, but also noted “rumblings from within a portion of the fandom about ‘real Trek‘ being back.” Picard showrunner Terry Matalas picked up on that observation and added some needed context. “I remember when [The Next Generation] wasn’t real Trek,” Matalas wrote, recalling the fan backlash to every 90s and early 2000s series. “It’s fantastic to be excited for a return to the old tone here, but there can and should be many different kinds of Treks.”

I remember when TNG wasn't real Trek. Then DS9. Then Voyager. Then Enterprise. Remember the theme song backlash? Now people have come around on that series. It's fantastic to be excited for a return to the old tone here, but there can and should be many different kinds of Treks. https://t.co/RbFoxZfi9k — Terry Matalas (@TerryMatalas) January 30, 2023

Surely, Matalas knows what he’s talking about. Despite putting the beloved Jean-Luc Picard in the center, many people took exception to the show’s darker tone, including cursing and gore. But rather than discuss whether or not those choices worked on an aesthetic level for them, too many simply dismissed the show as “not real Trek.”

As Matalas points out, Picard finds itself in good company when people complain that it isn’t real Trek. Not only does it join several current Trek series, especially Discovery (like @jacoby09 rightly contends), but it sits alongside basically every entry since the original series ended its run in 1969. Is Wrath of Khan, with its naval combat and military apparatus, “real Trek“? Gene Roddenberry certainly didn’t think so, and he created the series.