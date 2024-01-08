Star Trek: Picard Sequel Movie Update Should Worry Next Generation Fans

Simply put, Picard season three left Next Generation in the best place it’s been since 1994. So why would a continuation be worrisome?

To be clear, the problem isn’t with picking up the plot threads from Picard‘s final season. By the end of the series, now-Captain Seven of Nine has taken command of the newly-christened Enterprise-G, with Raffi at her side as XO and Jack Crusher, son of Picard and Beverly Crusher, in tow. Heck, even Q visits Jack to announce a new test. We would all be happy to watch that potential spinoff series, dubbed Star Trek: Legacy by Picard season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas.

But Stewart specifically talks about a Picard movie. Worse, it’s one that he likes. “I’m so excited because it sounds like the kind of project where the experimentation that I want to do will be essential for this kind of material,” he explained.

Fans’ sense of ownership over characters they love leads to creative stagnation and weird gatekeeping. That said, nobody seems to understand Jean-Luc Picard less than the man who made us love Jean-Luc Picard, Patrick Stewart.

Fans see Picard as a thoughtful and principled Captain, a man who considers all positions and powerfully articulates his position, a man who holds to his convictions, even under threat of torture. Stewart sees Picard as, well, Jim Kirk, at least the stereotypical action hero version of Kirk.

Stewart wants Picard kicking butt, kissing ladies, and showing off his physique. After all, it was Stewart’s power as executive producer on the TNG movies that led to scenes of Picard swinging on cables in First Contact or dropping quips and shooting baddies in Insurrection. And yes, it was Stewart’s idea to have Picard drive a dune buggy in Nemesis.