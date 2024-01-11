The New Star Trek “Origin” Movie Is Taking the Franchise in the Wrong Direction

In fact, when Kirk meets Scotty at the arctic outpost in Star Trek 2009, the engineer posits that he was relocated to that awful place as retaliation for killing Admiral Archer’s prized beagle. While we all hope that he’s talking about another Archer or at least another beagle, it sure sounds like Scotty’s referencing Jonathan Archer, Captain of the NX-01 on Enterprise, and his cheese-loving good boy Porthos.

All of these continuity questions aside, there’s a bigger one: why is Trek obsessed with moving backwards? And specifically, backwards to the TOS era and before? I doubt anyone would disagree that Strange New Worlds is a wonderful show, and the Next Generation nods in Lower Decks and Picard (obviously), as well as the Voyager nods in Prodigy, have a special ring of recognition for those of us who grew up watching ’90s Trek.

But why must Trek have this much familiarity at all? Part of what made TNG, and especially Deep Space Nine, so special is the way that they moved beyond their predecessors. When the bald, patrician Jean-Luc Picard took command of the Enterprise, fans saw that Star Trek wasn’t just about the adventures of a swashbuckling captain and his crew. When Benjamin Sisko made moral compromises during the Dominion War, fans saw that Starfleet wasn’t just a paragon of good.

Yes, Trek fans can be resistant to change (case in point: the comments section whenever I say something nice about Discovery), but we also love getting to know a new crew and seeing new places. Heck, one of the biggest knocks against Discovery is that, after four seasons, we still know next to nothing about the bridge crew.

As the hit podcast Greatest Trek so often says, “Star Trek is a place.” It’s not a specific set of characters, but rather a universe in which to tell a variety of stories. Yes, nostalgia has its place, and it’s been fun seeing SNW update beloved characters, seeing Lower Decks poke fun at embarrassing parts of past series, and seeing the Enterprise-D crew reunite on Picard.

But at the end of the day, that’s not why we love Star Trek. We love Star Trek because of its ability to explore complex ideas and themes through the lens of space adventure. We love Star Trek because it posits a future in which humanity has overcome its worst tendencies and is taking on new challenges. We love Star Trek because it boldly goes where no one has gone before. It’s time for new entries, movies or TV shows, to do the same.