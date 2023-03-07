The Unproduced Star Trek Next Generation Spinoff That Influenced Picard Season 3

Picard‘s Worf, whom actor Michael Dorn compares to fictional Shaolin martial arts master Pai Mei, has actually been years in the making. In fact, Worf’s evolution goes all the way back to a Star Trek spinoff pilot Dorn wrote and pitched for his character that never got made.

“I had written a screenplay or pilot where it was a spin-off of the Worf character,” Dorn told Slashfilm. “And part of that was he has gone back to this planet, like a martial arts place, and they taught him about meditation and what is the mark of a true warrior.” However, Dorn also told Trek Movie that despite using that plot point, Picard season three represents a significant divergence from the rest of his ideas for a Worf solo series.

“Interestingly enough, what I envisioned was quite different than what we have seen,” Dorn explained. “And so I would have to go back and really rework that whole pilot that I pitched.” In fact, he went onto say that based on season three plot details he can’t yet reveal, “they would have to throw out my idea, or my script, and sort of like go off of what they have written so far.”

When talking to Trek Movie in 2021, Dorn actually outlined just how different his unproduced screenplay was from what we’re now watching on Picard season 3. Intriguingly, the script would have seen Worf trying to save the dwindling Klingon Empire from extinction.

“Basically, the script I wrote was: Instead of looking at the Klingon Empire from Starfleet, we look at Starfleet from the Klingon Empire. And it has been going on for decades, the Klingon Empire just can’t go on,” Dorn said at the time. “It’s the Russians, basically. And they decide that they have to either die with a sword in their hands and go extinct, or change with the times and become something different. And Worf is the guy that says, ‘We have to change with the times, that is the mark of a warrior.'”

According to Dorn, the show would have seen Worf visiting different planets and societies across the the Empire as a sort of diplomat during a time of great upheaval in Klingon society.