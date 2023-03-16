Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 5 Easter Eggs Explained

So, this callback isn’t a mistake! These sound effects were brought back by Starfleet in 2402. Also, for those who had the cassette tape version of the Star Trek Generations soundtrack, you will recall that the sound effect-only track features the bridge sounds for the Enterprise-B, which also had this retro feeling! (Spotify has retained these tracks, too!)

RCS, ICS, ODN

Sidney La Forge lists off some starship functions out loud. RCS stands for “reaction control system” and ODN stands for “optical data network.” As of this writing, we can’t figure out what “ISC” stands for. Maybe “internal sensor control?”

Acting Captain’s Log

While Picard ended last week’s episode with an “Admiral’s log,” this week begins with an “Acting Captain’s Log,” which is the first time a voiceover log from Riker has opened any Star Trek episode since The Next Generation. Riker mentions that the ship has “limped to the edge of the Alpha Quadrant,” which should remind us that the Ryton System was not in Federation space.

Dominion War and Blood Tests

Seven talks about procedures that have been in place since the Dominion War to sniff out shapeshifters. This references Deep Space Nine, but the blood tests that become central to the narrative specifically reference the DS9 episodes “Homefront” and “Paradise Lost.” Though, Odo suggested the Federation use blood screenings in the episode “The Adversary.” Of note, blood screenings have rarely worked in Trek canon, which makes it all the more interesting that Crusher discovers in this episode that Changelings can now evade the blood tests.

Worf’s Knife and Music

When Worf and Raffi spar on La Sirena, we hear the Jerry Goldsmith “Klingon Theme” prominently. Later, when Worf and Raffi are arguing, Worf busts out his d’k tahg, a classic Klingon knife which we first saw in The Search For Spock.

Daystrom Station Is Guarded by a Sophisticated AI System

We’re told that this mysterious offsite “Daystrom station” is protected by an AI system. Later in the episode, Vulcan crime lord Krinn says the flaws in this system are “most illogical.”