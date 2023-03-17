Picard Actor Addresses Captain Shaw’s Star Trek Future

Star Trek hasn’t always been great about introducing new characters in legacy stories. Sure, Lieutenant Saavik was pretty great, at least in her first incarnation, but no one wanted to see more of David or William Dekker (bullet dodged on that last one). But like an odd-numbered Trek movie that everyone loves, Star Trek: Picard‘s Captain Liam Shaw has broken the mold. The cantankerous Captain of the USS Titan has whistled his way into our hearts, with his jazz-hating, protocol-loving, Picard-down-putting ways.

So even as members of the Picard creative team play will they/won’t they with the possibility of continuing the show beyond its planned third and final season, fans have been calling for a USS Titan series featuring Shaw at the helm. The idea of seeing the prim and proper Shaw complain his way through more Star Trek-style adventures is just too good to resist, especially if he can bring along his already-impressive bridge crew, including Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Ensign Sidney La Forge and Stephanie Czajkowski as Deltan/Vulcan Luietenant T’Veen.

Of course, fan requests can only go so far, which is why we never got Glenn Danzig as Wolverine, despite the demands of Wizard Magazine readers in the 1990s. But fans got a little bit of support in the form of Captain Shaw himself, in the form of his actor Todd Stashwick. On Twitter, Stashwick posted a screenshot from his most recent episode, featuring Shaw on the bridge of the Titan, alongside Picard and Riker.

In the replies, a user asks if Stashwick will be getting his own Trek series, to which the actor responded in a truly Shaw-like manner, downplaying hype and emphasizing process. “There is nothing in the works right now. Truly,” he wrote. “Those decisions are way above my head and they haven’t told me if they plan to.”