Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Will Tackle a Next Generation Storyline the Movies Ignored

Look, everyone knows that it’s lonely work being a Starfleet captain. Seeking out new life and new civilizations doesn’t leave a lot of room for romance (or if you’re Kirk, Riker, or Trip Tucker, lots of room for romance, but nothing long-term). Benjamin Sisko found a way to make it work with Kasidy Yates, despite the Dominion War and the will of the Prophets, but for most captains, their ship is their one true love.

Of course, the creators of Star Trek: The Next Generation did hold out the possibility of love for Captain Jean-Luc Picard, tracing across the series a “will they/won’t they” relationship between him and Dr. Beverly Crusher. Although the two shared a mutual love and respect for each other, they never got together, and not just because of the Captain’s guilt for his involvement in the death of Beverly’s husband Jack Crusher. In fact, if you look at the four movies starring the Next Generation crew, you might think that writers completely forgot about the pair’s romantic potential. Sure, Picard got to romance Donna Murphy and Tom Hardy/himself, but when the dust of his dune buggy races settled, he had no time for Beverly.

But Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas intends to correct that omission in the third season of the Paramount+ show, which sees Picard reunite with his beloved bridge crew.

“It feels like, ‘Why didn’t they for decades?'” Matalas enthused to EW. “It felt like it should have gone there in a feature film. Now that you’re here at the end, wouldn’t it be great to see, ‘Oh, they went there alright.'” But rather than simply give fans a happy ending for the couple, Matalas plans to explore the duo’s distance from a character perspective. “[W]e get to see the fallout” of their failed romance, promised Matalas, as well as “a coming together.”