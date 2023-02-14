Star Trek is Finally Getting Romance Right

There are a few romances from Star Trek’s earlier years that were well received and are still popular. In the original series, Nurse Chapel’s unrequited love for Spock, who claimed to be incapable of retuning her affection (the canon on Vulcans and emotions has shifted a bit over the years) was sweet and sad. Captain Kirk’s relationship with Carol Marcus, only ever alluded to in the past tense in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, was compelling even so.

Moving forward in time, The Next Generation’s Riker and Troi continue to be a popular couple; their romance was one of the better-written ones, despite some really odd moments like the scene in “Ménage à Troi” in which they have clearly been away for a dirty weekend together despite claiming not to be in a relationship at the time (if they want to just be “special friends” we’re not judging, we’re just confused by the lack of consistency!). Over on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Worf and Jadzia Dax were a very popular pairing before Jadzia’s untimely death and probably have one of the better-written love stories, though even there, anything involving physical harm coming to Jadzia, whether through rough sex or Klingon pain sticks, is a bit hard to watch sometimes.

There are also a few couplings that were fine, if not especially compelling. Deep Space Nine’s Rom and Leeta were fun. The pairings of Tom Paris and B’Elanna Torres (Star Trek: Voyager) and Trip Tucker and T’Pol (Star Trek: Enterprise) have plenty of fans. There’s also Miles O’Brien and Keiko, who are kind of fine. Mostly they’re just… there, from The Next Generation on into Deep Space Nine. The space station’s Captain Sisko and Kassidy Yates were sweet together and Penny Johnson Jerald gave Kassidy a lively likeability, but that time he got her put in prison must have put a damper on the relationship, and of course, it notoriously ended with Sisko disappearing off to become a Prophet and abandoning a pregnant Kassidy, something only slightly mollified by Avery Brooks’ personal insistence on adding a scene where he promised to come back.

But overall, romantic storylines were not one of Star Trek’s strong points. There was Kes and Neelix on Voyager for starters, a relationship which gets a lot of flak online because of the age difference. We’ll give that a pass on the grounds of alien biology (she only lives nine years, what is she supposed to do?) but the relationship was pretty toxic anyway, thanks to Neelix’s overwhelming jealousy issues. Its ending was also horrendously badly written. In “Warlord,” Kes is taken over by an alien who breaks up with Neelix while possessing her and that’s it – they are no longer a couple. We don’t get so much as a scene of her explaining that she felt that way herself, that the alien had accessed some of her own thoughts and feelings, nothing. They are just done.

Kira and Odo (Deep Space Nine) were nothing like as toxic as Kes and Neelix, and they have a fair few fans, but they were always a somewhat awkward pairing, their personalities not really meshing all that well. That particular romance worked better when it was a tragic unrequited love on Odo’s part. Enterprise flirted briefly with the idea of a romance between Captain Archer and T’Pol, primarily in the generally reviled “A Night in Sickbay,” and in “Twilight,” an episode originally pitched for Voyager’s Janeway and Chakotay (and nothing to do with sparkly vampires). In the end the series went for Trip/T’Pol instead – both pairings seem to be based primarily on rubbing gel on each other on a regular basis, but Trip and T’Pol had better chemistry.

Star Trek also had a very strange habit of writing series finales in which the writers deliberately ignored extremely popular canon romantic relationships and put together characters with no chemistry, limited build-up to the relationship, and not much in common. Troi and Worf were shoved together across season seven of The Next Generation despite the only real thing they had in common being their affection for Worf’s son Alexander. Thankfully, later writers saw sense – the movies put Troi together with Riker, as she should have been in the first place, and Deep Space Nine created the very popular Worf/Jadzia relationship.