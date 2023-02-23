Picard Season 3 Episode 2 Easter Eggs: The Best Star Trek References

“Starchild” by Baby

Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) is jamming out to a 1974 track called “Starchild” by the Texas-based band Baby. This band did not last and isn’t particularly famous, but this track is totally killer and Jack clearly has good taste.

Jack Crusher Jr.

Although nobody mentions it outright in this episode (though maybe they will in a future one) the new Jack Crusher is obviously named after Jack Crusher Sr., Beverly Crusher’s late husband. In The Next Generation, we learned that Jack Crusher died under Picard’s command onboard the USS Stargazer. In “The Bonding,” we even learned that Wesley Crusher blamed Picard for the death of his dad. Jack’s name clearly has a lot of baggage!

Thanks, Rios!

Jack identifies the SS Eleos as a “Mariposa medical vessel.” This references the 21st-century Mariposa medical clinic run by Dr. Teresa Ramirez in Picard season 2. Because Rios stayed behind in the 21st century to help Teresa with humanitarian aid, it seems like this type of medical vessel might exist, indirectly, because of Rios.

Romulan Ale

Jack tangos with some Fenris Rangers in this short flashback, and briefly, they talk about taking Romulan Ale as a bribe. The bottle style of the Romulan ale is identical to the same bottle Bones had in The Wrath of Khan, which is when we first learned about Romulan ale.

Riker and Picard’s Shuttle Is Called “Saavik”

The shuttle that Riker and Picard took from the Titan is revealed to have the name “Saavik.” This is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it easter egg, just as the wreckage from the shuttle flies at the screen. Saavik, of course, references the 23rd-century half-Vulcan-half-Romulan protégé of Spock, first introduced in The Wrath of Khan.

In that film, Saavik was played by Kirstie Alley, and then later by Robin Curtis in The Search for Spock and The Voyage Home. In the backstory of the USS Titan, revealed by Paramount’s official “logs” Instagram account, it turns out Saavik was the captain of the first USS Titan, which predates Riker’s Titan and Shaw’s Titan by almost a century. In this episode, gold models of all three Titans are on display in the briefing room.