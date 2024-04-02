The Final Days of Star Trek Discovery: What to Expect From Season 5 and Beyond

“I’ve never thought about it that way!” Discovery showrunner Michelle Paradise says with a laugh. “But, without putting those words on it specifically, that’s always on our minds. We’ve always made sure that even as we move forward into the sequel piece of it all, we’re creating stories and continuing to develop characters that will feel satisfying—and that feel like they honor every piece of the franchise. But it’s a lot of franchise.”

As Discovery spore-jumps into its fifth and final season, several pieces of the Star Trek franchise will be honored at the same time, making this part of the franchise feel bigger than ever but also, strangely, smaller and more human than ever.

Discovery’s New Mission: Phasers on Fun

As Jonathan Frakes teased in 2023, Discovery’s final season has a flair borrowed from Indiana Jones, lending season 5 a treasure-hunt structure. And, when fans find out the origin of this particular treasure hunt, let’s just say you may be rewatching some older Star Trek episodes for a tiny bit of context. Discovery season 5 doesn’t need viewers to have seen every previous episode of other parts of the franchise, but right from the start of this new season, fans who remember the older iterations of the franchise will be rewarded.

“That aspect was very intentional,” Paradise says, teasing the deep-cut canon connections that propel Discovery’s new season. “When we made the jump into the future, it was really important to us that even as we played in the fresh snow, and we could do whatever we wanted, we always wanted to make sure that we anchored Discovery in the canon. So every season, we’re looking for ways to do that.”

And yet, despite its very slick connections to the larger Star Trek canon, Discovery season 5 is a much lighter, more upbeat collection of episodes than any of its four previous seasons combined. “That was very intentional. We very much recognized that with season four, there was a weight to it,” Paradise explains. “And so, coming into this season, Alex and I said we should have some fun. We want to have a sense of adventure. We didn’t lose the emotional heart of the show; the relationships between the characters and each of those characters grew individually. But yes, we wanted to have fun along the way.”

Journey’s End

Although Discovery season 5 will end the series, it’s no secret that it wasn’t entirely planned as the true ending. But, what’s strange is that as fans watch the first few episodes, there’s a sense with all the characters—from Saru (Doug Jones) to Stamets (Anthony Rapp) to Tilly (Mary Wiseman)—that the crew is all thinking about moving on to new challenges. In what has become Discovery’s hallmark, the roles of these Starfleet folks are not static, and just as Discovery switched captains for its first two seasons, other roles in the crew will be reshuffled and remixed in surprising ways this season.