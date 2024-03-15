Star Trek Discovery Season 5 Will Make a Long-Awaited Change to Its Story

Even small, otherwise minor choices in seasons three and four featured unnecessary nastiness. Season four villain Ruon Tarka (Shawn Doyle) hails from the pleasure planet Risa, but he carries only tragedy and sadness. And Admiral Vance (Oded Fehr) confirms Trekkie’s worst suspicions when he reveals the source of the food created by ship replicator. “It’s shit, you know?” he says, effectively soiling every cup of earl gray that Picard ever ordered.

But as Discovery comes in for a landing with season five, Kurtzman and Paradise have something much more upbeat in mind, as the crew head out on a voyage to find a mysterious ancient power. “We knew that we wanted to shift things up a little bit,” Paradise tells Den of Geek, contrasting the fifth season to its four predecessors. “I don’t know that I would call it necessarily breezy, but it is a lot of fun. Our heroes go on a quest. There is quite a lot of action and adventure and unexpected discoveries, both in the worlds that they visit and in the quest that they’re on and then discoveries of their own about themselves and with other people.”

Does this plan mean that Paradise and Kurtzman will throw out everything they’ve set up in the previous four seasons? Not at all.

“Coming out of [season four], we were interested in how can we shift it, still, of course, have it being grounded in the world of Discovery and in the emotional resonances of the characters, the relationships, the arcs, all of those things,” Paradise assures longtime fans.

Some might wonder how this shift in tone relates to the other big complaint about Discovery, namely its much more emotional take on the Star Trek universe (there has been A LOT of crying on this show). While neither the producer nor the showrunner address that question directly, comments from the cast suggest that the feelings will still flow freely in 32nd century.

When Den of Geek asked the cast about any season five moments that excited them, Ajala, pointed to a cathartic episode: “I’m very excited for that episode where Michael Burnham has to do some soul searching and character unpacking,” he answers.