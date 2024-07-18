The SpongeBob SquarePants Cast Revisit 25 Years of Building a Cultural Phenomenon

His return as a technical director for season four would be auspicious and mark the arrival of an important member of the SpongeBob family. Waller had begun his career as a caricature artist at Six Flags before moving to LA and getting work on iconic shows such as The Real Ghostbusters, Captain Planet, Ren & Stimpy, Cow and Chicken, and many, many more. His brief stint on SpongeBob originally only lasted a year, but after his return in 2005, Waller never left—and he now steers the SpongeBob ship alongside Marc Ceccarelli, another creator who worked on SpongeBob for years before he finally joined the team full-time in 2010.

“It was a baptism by fire,” he shares. Together, the pair built up extensive credits on the series and found themselves in charge of not only the original series but also showrunning new additions such as Kamp Koral. How does it feel to have taken that decades-long journey and end up in charge of something that means so much to so many people?

“I mean, honestly, it is a dream come true. The crew we have is amazing. I mean, our schedule is insanely busy,” Waller says. “We’re both up at the crack of dawn and work well into the night. But it’s always fun doing it. My wife says all she ever hears coming out of the room when I’m working is laughter.”

“I just feel like I finally ended up where I belong,” Ceccarelli smiles. “Writing stories and coming up with just funny, surreal gags was something I had always been doing, even when I wasn’t doing it to get paid. So to find this place where that’s what I’m doing and making money doing it, it’s just like Vincent said, it’s a dream come true. I just feel like I’m finally home.”

The Powerful Impact of SpongeBob

Soon, the impact of SpongeBob had grown outside of the shelves of big box stores and movie screens and into people’s lives, as Brown recalls. “When it hit me that it was in the consciousness was when someone showed me a picture of a child’s headstone that had SpongeBob on it,” he says. “That got me. It still gets me. That’s deep. That’s when it went to the next level. Like, wow, this is something that’s special and super worthwhile if it can provide some kind of comfort and memory to that deeply tragic situation.”

Brown wasn’t the only one who saw the moving impact of SpongeBob in real life. As we speak to Mr. Lawrence, he sits in front of a portrait of Plankton painted by a young fan, and it has its own heartbreaking story attached to it. “That was done by a kid who had brain cancer who was in Make-A-Wish, and he did paintings of all the characters, and gave them to us,” he explains. “So he’s gone now, but, of course, I kept it here, and I see it every day, and there’s something in it that I can’t describe. Like, our show struck this kid enough that he was compelled to meet us and paint for us. So it’s very sad, but also sort of inspiring.”