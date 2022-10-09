SpongeBob Enters The Tidal Zone in Crossover Event First Look

SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone is a journey into an hour of television where two dimensions can become three, and French divers can wear black ties. Observe a tale of both comedy and caution, of satire and stupidity. Minds may switch, bodies may shrink, and robots may rise in…“The Tidal Zone.”

The Tidal Zone announcement was also accompanied by an official teaser clip, which we can now exclusively premiere to all who missed it at NYCC. Enjoy!

What we appear to have here is a classic case of mistaken vermin identity. Patrick, Cecil, Bunny, and Squidina Star have been shrunken down are enjoying some floaty time on donuts in a toilet…as one does. But when GrandPat Star comes across the scene he naturally assumes there is a host of talkative little monsters running around the house. What follows is a helpful glimpse into the chaos we might expect when all Sponge worlds collide.

The Tidal Zone news comes on the heels of the recently announced season 14 order for SpongeBob SquarePants. Created by Stephen Hillenburg and premiering in 1999, the ongoing dadaist adventures of a spongey fry cook has been the most successful animated series of its era and one of the most iconic of all time. Nickelodeon parent company Paramount International notes that SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most widely distributed properties in the corporation’s, seen in more than 170 countries, translated in 29+ languages, and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every quarter.

The SpongeBob Universe was officially established with the release of Kamp Koral to Paramount+ in March of 2021. That was followed by The Patrick Star Show in July of the same year. Three additional character-driven SpongeBob movies are slated for Paramount+ release while a fourth theatrically-released SpongeBob film is currently in development at Paramount.

SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone will premiere Friday. Nov. 25 on Nickelodeon and will air overseas in 2023.