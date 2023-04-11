The 10 Most Memorable TV Vehicles

The Pontiac Aztek is one of the most infamous crossover vehicles of the early 2000s. Pontiac only sold the SUV between 2000-2005 due to its inability to gain traction with car buyers. Many shoppers found the Aztek to be unconventional and not very attractive. Car critics did note that the Aztek was a good and reliable vehicle for a variety of purposes. Although unspectacular, it gets the job done. This is precisely what Walter White should have accepted about himself, but what can you do? The baby blue meth was calling and Heisenberg answered time and time again, often driving his Aztek to the lab to cook. This makes it an iconic symbol of the Albuquerque crime megahit.

The Mystery Machine (Scooby-Doo)

Through a number of variations, spin-offs, and sequels, the Scooby-Doo franchise is effortlessly comforting and entertaining. A group of friends solving mysteries with a talking dog sounds like something out of our dreams. The Mystery Machine is therefore symbolic of a lot more than just transportation. Its reliability and ability to serve as a safe haven from the monsters Scooby, Shaggy, and the gang come across helps ease the audience’s anxieties and the characters’. This junky van also reminds many a stoner of their days experimenting with the substance of their choice (but the kids don’t have to know about this . . .)

The Boatmobile (Spongebob Squarepants)

One of the reasons audiences of all ages have fallen in love with Nickelodeon’s infinitely optimistic sea sponge is because of his perseverance. The running gag that Spongebob simply can’t overcome his driving test and get his license across two-plus decades of screen time is something that will never get old. The boatmobile symbolizes that elusive success that evades all of us in whatever endeavor we keep chasing. It’s also just downright funny to imagine anthropomorphic animals driving underwater ships to their jobs and for errands!

1929 Ford High Boy Roadster Pickup (Happy Days)

Almost five decades after it premiered in 1974, Happy Days remains one of the best nostalgic, era-driven shows ever put on TV. The series starring Ron Howard and Henry Winkler represented one of the first times a network sitcom tried to pull in viewers based on sentimentality for their younger years, and the Roadster Pickup that can be seen being driven by the main characters at the end of the opening credit song is a nod to the ways we hang on to our innocence. I could have chosen a variety of different retro hot rods from the show, but this truck’s relevance is heightened by it already being 40 years old in the show’s fictional universe. That takes old school to a whole new level!

Jax Teller’s 2003 Harley-Davidson Dyna Super Glide Sport (Sons of Anarchy)

If you’ve watched the entire run of FX’s most popular 2010’s drama, you probably know that Sons of Anarchy is about a million more things than motorcycles. Loyalty, betrayal, small town politics, family, and brotherhood are the main thematic symbols of the show. Still, the motorcycles these boys rode down the fictional streets of Charming, California were often quite pretty. No bike was more eye-catching than Jax Teller’s (Charlie Hunnam) Harley-Davidson Dyna Super Glide Sport. Jax rode this motorcycle throughout much of the series, and it represented a lot of things about his character. Jax was a unit of a club member. He never shied away from the attention of being the heir-apparent to the SAMCRO presidency. He was brash, boisterous, loyal to a fault, and commanded the attention of the room when he entered. The Dyna Super Glide Sport was synonymous with a lot of these same qualities, and Jackson was very faithful to this machine like he was everything else in his life.

The 1967 Chevrolet Impala “Metallicar” (Supernatural)

If you combine the feel-good family vibes of Fred’s Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo and KITT from Knight Rider, you get the Chevy Impala from Supernatural. This awesome vehicle was the avenue brothers Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) used to track down the forces of evil across a decade and a half of the popular science fiction series. Because it was present in nearly every major scene, this Impala symbolized the antidote to evil spirits, if you will. The Metallicar was nicknamed such due to the Winchester brother’s fandom for heavy metal music while cruising in the vehicle.