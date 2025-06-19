Spider-Man ’94 Comic Reminds Us the ’90s Were the Peak of Superhero Cartoons

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987-1996)

Yes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles debuted in the late ’80s, but the series hit its peak in 1990 and set the stage for the superhero boom to come. After all, the Turtles made their debut not in cartoons, but in the pages of comics independently produced by creators Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman—comics that began as a parody of Frank Miller‘s Daredevil.

For those of us who were kids during the Turtles’ initial boom, the original comics were the stuff of legend: black and white and apparently edgy, they were a forbidden fruit that we all wanted to seek out but were afraid of what we’d find. Looking back, however, it’s remarkable to see how much of the goofy Turtles lore comes directly from those first comics, including the alien Utroms (represented in the cartoon by Krang) and the psycho vigilante Casey Jones.

Whatever one feels about that revelation, the fact that the Ninja Turtles got fans to seek out indie comics is still remarkable. That impulse did lead to a glut of cartoon shows based on indie comics, some great (The Tick) and some less so (Wild C.A.T.S.), but it reminded people that superheroes can thrive outside of the Marvel and DC Universes, a lesson still relevant today.

Batman: The Animated Series (1992–1995)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles may have kicked off the animated superhero boom, but the movement was perfected by Batman: The Animated Series. Created by Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski, Batman: TAS moved the genre forward by looking backward. Set in an indistinct time period and only tangentially related to the Tim Burton movies, Batman: TAS worked because of Timm’s barrel-chested designs and superb scripts by writers like Paul Dini. Together they distilled the classic tropes and sagas from previous decades of comics into something that made the hero timeless.

Most episodes of Batman: TAS told standalone tales, not unlike those you would find in an individual issue of Batman or Detective Comics in the Golden Age or the Bronze Age. Some sort of baddie—whether it be a costumed freak like Joker or Scarecrow, or a thug like Rupert Thorne—would threaten Gotham, and Batman would use all the tools at his disposal to stop them.

Simple as that premise was, Batman: TAS also found efficient, and even definitive, ways of uncovering pathos in these archetypes. Mr. Freeze went from a joke to a tragic figure, the Joker never felt so menacing (without veering into gritty ugliness), and Poison Ivy made her first steps toward becoming the antihero we know today—including by, ahem, partnering up with a TAS original creation, Harley Quinn.