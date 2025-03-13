Spider-Man 4: Who Is Sadie Sink Playing in the MCU?
Sadie Sink’s reported casting opens up a variety of fascinating possibilities for Marvel’s Spider-Man 4.
It’s out there now. As all the rades are reporting, Sadie Sink, best known for her breakout role as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things, will join the cast of Spider-Man 4. While Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the news, fans are already speculating about which character Sink might portray in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next Spider-Man story.
Admittedly, just about every detail of Spider-Man 4 is anyone’s best guess at this time. Still, Sink’s acting style, look, and Spider-Man’s current status in the MCU do suggest some intriguing possibilities. With all things considered, and all disclaimers applied, here are some of the most notable characters that Sadie Sink could play in Spider-Man 4.
Jean Grey
One of the most popular fan theories at the moment suggests that Sink will portray Jean Grey in the upcoming Spider-Man film. Granted, that theory seems to be pushed hardest by those looking for major Marvel characters with striking red hair that Sink could play (hey, fan-casting isn’t always the deepest pursuit!), but a closer look at this situation reveals a more compelling argument.
Kevin Feige has already said that he’s interested in incorporating X-Men characters into existing MCU projects as Marvel Studios builds toward their first proper X-Men films. If they are interested in casting Sadie Sink as Jean Grey in the long term (which would seemingly be a pretty great choice), then she certainly could debut in a Spider-Man storyline that has been rocked by multiverse shenanigans. That said, Jean Grey and Spider-Man team-ups have been relatively rare in the comics over the years. If Jean Grey is going to be introduced to the MCU via Spider-Man 4, then that movie may have to revolve around Spider-Man’s introduction to the larger mutant community.
Kitty Pryde
Another X-Men casting possibility, Kitty Pryde actually has a well-established prior relationship with Peter Parker in various Marvel Comics lore. The two have complementary combat skills, matching attitudes, and even dated each other for a brief time in the Ultimate universe.
It’s that more intimate relationship which makes Kitty Pryde such a fascinating casting possibility for Sadie Sink. Given the hard reset Peter’s life took at the end of No Way Home, it’s easier to imagine Peter meeting Kitty Pryde in his new life, striking up some kind of relationship with her, and exploring new possibilities as well as being properly introduced to the entire mutant community. Sink’s age and character oeuvre to date make her a seemingly perfect fit for Kitty Pryde, though it’s reasonable to wonder if Pryde is enough of a major name to secure one of those coveted “X-Men cameo spots” that Feige hinted at.
Mary Jane Watson
If you subscribe to the “Sadie Sink must play a red headed character in the MCU” philosophy (as many seem to do), then you must consider the Mary Jane Watson possibility.
Yes, casting Sadie Sink as MJ in Spider-Man 4 would seemingly require the use of multiverse shenanigans or a small army of convenient plot points. Then again, these are the Spider-Man MCU movies we’re talking about! Multiversal shenanigans and convenient plotting is the name of the game! However it may happen, it’s hard to deny that Sink is seemingly a good fit for the classic Mary Jane role. It would be intriguing to watch Peter explore a relationship with another Ms. Watson now that he and Zendaya’s Michelle Jones-Watson have softly been split by the events of the previous film. That said… two MJs? In this economy?
Gwen Stacy
When you hear that a notable actress has reportedly been cast in a major role in an upcoming Spider-Man movie, it’s only natural to think “Gwen Stacy.” The death of Gwen Stacy is one of the most pivotal moments in Peter’s life, though the narrative evolution of the recent Marvel Spider-Man movies made it highly unlikely that we’d ever see Stacy in an MCU film outside of, perhaps, a cameo or No Way Home’s throwaway reference to the character.
Nowadays though, things are a bit different. If Marvel is interested in giving fans a full Gwen Stacy storyline, they would pretty much have to take advantage of this unique time when Peter’s life has effectively been reset and he’s free to explore a variety of possibilities that would have previously seemed impossible. It’s a stretch, but Gwen Stacy true believers have renewed reason to hope.
Black Cat/Felicia Hardy
Black Cat has to be one of the betting favorites for Sink’s Spider-Man 4 role. While there have been rumors of a Black Cat appearance in a Spider-Man movie for about as long as we’ve had Spider-Man movies, we’ve yet to see the formidable thief or her alter-ego Felicia Hardy in a live-action adventure. (Sorry, Felicity Jones is never 100 percent confirmed to be Felicia Hardy in her blink and you miss The Amazing Spider-Man 2 cameo.) Not only would now be a great time to bring Black Cat into the MCU, but Sink is seemingly in a fantastic position to potentially continue playing that character in future MCU projects.
If you subscribe to the idea that Sink is likely playing some kind of potential love interest who creates a complication in Peter’s life (again, a safe bet given everything we suspect about Spider-Man 4 and this casting), then Black Cat arguably makes the most sense. She would be the easiest addition to the movies from a logistical standpoint, and her antihero status could fit the darker direction that Peter’s adventures will likely take now that he has gone to great lengths to upend his life.
Spider-Woman
This is seemingly the least likely casting possibility for Sadie Sink, but we should still talk about the Spider-Woman in the room. Bringing Spider-Woman into the MCU would not only give Peter Parker a new partner in crime-fighting but could open the door to bigger “Spider-Verse” storylines to come. If you also suspect that Sink may end up making multiple MCU appearances, then casting her as Spider-Woman would seemingly open the door to major future possibilities.
Whether or not Sink would play one of the existing lore versions of Spider-Woman (perhaps Jessica Drew or the aforementioned Gwen Stacy), or a new version of the superhero is another matter entirely. There’s also the issue of Sony’s Spider-Man pictures and their reported interest in a future Spider-Woman project. While it seems likely that the spell Strange performed at the end of No Way Home will have consequences that could create crossover potential from a plot standpoint, the legal rights may be far more challenging to navigate. So while this is one of the least likely possibilities, a Spider-Woman appearance would enable some fascinating storyline options in the long term.