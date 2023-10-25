The 13 Most Terrifying Superhero Comics of All Time

The cynic might dismiss the story as an excuse to bring Wolverine into the story, alongside lupine heroes Wolfsbane and the ‘90s Wolfsbane knock-off Feral. Even if that’s true, there’s no denying the cheesy fun of Man and Wolf, which maintains a schlocky tone not too different from an ‘80s VHS classic.

Hellboy: The Conquerer Worm (2001)

Nobody does spooky heroes like Mike Mignola. In addition to penciling the aforementioned Gotham by Gaslight, Mignola drew stories about Superman fighting the Silver Banshee and Doctor Strange having a magic battle against Doctor Doom. So when Mignola created his own character, no one was shocked that he made a monster into a superhero. A Nazi-summoned demon turned blue-collar schmo, Hellboy combined traditional heroics with scary stories from across the globe, battling everything from zombies to the Baba Yaga to Satan himself.

Honestly, most Hellboy stories will satisfy any superhero fan who wants a bit of a scare. But The Conquerer Worm stands out above the others for its pure pulp delight. Not only does it feature undead Nazis and the Russian sorcerer Rasputin, but the core plot involves a giant worm that transforms people into frogs. In lesser hands, the material would be corny. But Mignola’s uncanny sense of negative space and panel design keeps things creepy.

Marvel Zombies (2005-2006)

Cynics might dismiss Marvel Zombies as a desperate attempt to cash in on the zombie craze of the 2000s. And while it’s not not that, Marvel Zombies is also a fun twist on the monsters at the heart of the Marvel heroes. The Marvel Zombies had their genesis in the pages of a Mark Millar story from Ultimate Fantastic Four, in which the zombified FF contact the young Reed Richards of Earth-161 in hopes of finding a new world to devour.

The first Marvel Zombies miniseries by Robert Kirkman and Sean Philips doesn’t so much as flesh out the concept as they do play with the apocalyptic world that Millar teased in the Ultimate Fantastic Four issues. They give us a Spider-Man wracked with guilt because he devoured Aunt May and MJ and a Colonel America with brains spilling out of his exposed head. Some might object to Kirkman’s depiction of the characters’ power sets (no, the undead shouldn’t so easily consume the Silver Surfer), but anyone who can just relax and enjoy the book will find a delightful spooky romp.

Animal Man and Swamp Thing: Rotworld (2012-2013)

As forerunners to the Vertigo imprint, both Swamp Thing and Animal Man have appeared in horror stories in the past. The characters lost some of their edge when the New 52 reboot brought them into the mainline DC Universe, but writers Jeff Lemire and Scott Snyder kept the characters in the horror world with the Rotworld crossover. The New 52 positioned Animal Man as the avatar of the Red, the force in all animal lifeforms, and Swamp Thing as the avatar of the Green, the force in all vegetable life forms. The two teamed up against the Rot, the force of death and decay.