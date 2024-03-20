Shogun: English Rabbit Stew, Fermented Pheasant, and the Importance of Food in Episode 5

This is not particularly welcome news for Mariko since: A. Buntaro is a major asshole, and B. Mariko just slept with Blackthorne, believing herself to be a widow. Complicating matters is that Lord Toranaga wishes Mariko to stay close with Blackthorne as his translator, meaning that Buntaro has to go live at Blackthorne’s house as an unwilling guest. This all culminates in a dinner among Buntaro, Mariko, Blackthorne, and Blackthorne’s consort Fuji (Moeka Hoshi) in which the gang tries to enjoy some of the Anjin’s English home cooking.

As reported by Men’s Journal, English rabbit stew is a recipe mentioned in the 14th century English recipe book The Forme of Cury. It’s exactly what it sounds like: a simple stew with some rabbit and other available vegetables and spices. Blackthorne’s version isn’t perfectly authentic, given that he had to use sake instead of sherry but it’s certainly close enough. Unfortunately none of his Japanese guests are interested in trying it.

Thematically, this might suggest that Blackthorne is warming up to his Japanese peers faster than they are warming up to him. Or it could be a commentary on how much Buntaro’s presence has upended the Blackthorne household. One could easily imagine Fuji and Mariko giving Blackthorne’s foreign flavors a shot if Buntaro weren’t breathing down their neck ready to find anything at fault with this barbarian’s hospitality.

The biggest contributing factor to the balking at the rabbit stew, however, probably comes down to the overwhelming odor of episode 5’s other major dish.

What Is Fermented Pheasant?

So what the hell was Blackthorne doing with that rotting pheasant? When Lord Toranaga catches and gifts a pheasant to Blackthorne, the Englishman has a very specific idea of what to do with it to honor his lord. The bird must be strung up in the courtyard to rot and ferment for at least a week. Then it will be served.

I’m not a Michelin star chef but I am, at least, familiar with the concept of aging meats. Bacteria can be a major component of many delectable meals as anyone who has eaten a dry-aged steak can tell you. But a full week out in the elements seems pretty aggressive for poultry, no? Well it turns out that this barbarian just might know what he’s doing on this one.