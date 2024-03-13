Shogun Episode 4: Fuji’s Consort Role Explained

Fuji-sama has already gone through hell and back to uphold the wishes of her Lord Toranaga. Why then, was this latest assignment nearly too much of an indignity to bear? What is the role of a consort in Sengoku era Japan anyway? The latest episode of FX’s superb companion podcast for Shōgun explains the concept quite well.

In the fourth installment of the podcast, host Emily Yoshida (who also happened to write episode 4 “The Eightfold Fence”) asks historian Frederik Cryns to explain what a consort is and what their responsibilities entails. This is what Cryns has to say:

“It’s a little bit different in the Japanese and the English, in Japanese they call her seisai which means ‘legal wife.’ Blackthorne, to become a hatamoto, he has to become part of a samurai family. In a way, when he marries Fuji, he’s adopted into Fuji’s family. Now he has the credentials to become hatamoto. William Adams [the real life inspiration for John Blackthorne], he was married to a Japanese wife. He had two children with her. We only know about her that she also came from a samurai family. Toranaga arranging the marriage between Fuji and Blackthorne is quite accurate too.”

Once again, this appears to be a situation in which Shōgun‘s adherence to presenting the story in its native Japanese has enriched the text. Because the English (or Portuguese in this case) term “consort” that Blackthorne hears suggests something far less serious – a household helper, a guide, or potentially even a sexual partner. Fuji’s role as consort is indeed all of those things but it’s also to be Blackthorne’s literal, legally-acknowledged wife. They were no church bells, rings, or vows necessary. With the wave of his hand, Lord Toranaga gave Blackthorne a wife, and with it the full legitimacy of her family’s history as samurai. Now the title of “hatamoto” has some more legitimacy for this white barbarian.

That context gives us a better understanding of why Fuji was so upset with this assignment. Being a stranger’s servant was bad enough, being a stranger’s wife is another thing entirely. Thankfully both Blackthorne and Fuji-sama appear to be growing into their roles nicely. Fuji is greatly honored by Blackthorne entrusting his guns with her and in turn she chooses to gift her house’s swords to him.

Add Mariko and Blackthorne’s romantic trist into the mix and we’ve got the makings of one big happy family – for the next six months at least.