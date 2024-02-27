The Real History of FX’s Shogun: Fiefs, Anjin, and Taiko Explained

Shogun: A Book, Then a Miniseries

The third novel in Clavell’s six-book “Asian Saga”, Shōgun focuses on the clash of cultures between Eastern and Western civilizations, with plenty of political intrigue and a dash of clandestine romance. However, this isn’t the first time Clavell’s tale has shown up on television, as Shōgun would first grace the small screen over 40 years ago.

Airing over five nights on NBC in September 1980, the original miniseries pulled out all of the stops and in the same vein as 1977’s Roots, was treated as a major television event. Boasting colossal production value and shot on location in Japan (which was an anomaly at that time), Shōgun was an epic experience with an appropriately epic cast. Starring Richard Chamberlain, John Rhys-Davies, Yoko Shimada, and Toshiro Mifune as Toranaga (plus voiceovers by Orson Welles), Shōgun would not only continue to set the bar for the genre over the next two decades and beyond, but would help generate interest in Japanese culture.

Often classified as one of the most highly-regarded and viewed miniseries of all time, it also hit awards paydirt, with fourteen Primetime Emmy award nominations and three wins, as well as several Golden Globes wins. Chamberlain would appear in another ratings bonanza three years later as Father Ralph de Bricassart in 1983’s The Thorn Birds, and thanks to these two roles alone, he would be colloquially known as the “King of the Miniseries”.

For this ‘80s child, while the miniseries genre as we experienced it disappeared in the early 2000s, those memories still linger fondly in the heads and hearts of myself, my fellow Gen Xers and our parents. Shōgun was phenomenal then and has remained so since.

When Shogun Takes Place in Japanese History

Shōgun takes place in the year 1600 and picks up in the aftermath of the death of a ruler with the title of “Taikō” (meaning retired regent). Into the power vacuum steps five regents from their five competing fiefdoms to strive for influence: Lords Toranaga, Kiyama, Sugiyama, Ohno, and Ishido.

Blackthorne (known as an “anjin” or “pilot”) is dropped into new surroundings where the samurai possess an abundance of authority and clout, therefore he is completely out of his element and must acclimate quickly, whether he likes it or not. His vocal animosity towards the Portuguese Jesuit clergy he encounters indicates his adherence to Protestantism, tying back to England’s religious majority during the rule of Elizabeth I from 1558 to 1603.