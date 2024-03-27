Shogun Episode 6 Explained: Who is Lady Ochiba?

Unfortunately, introducing this towering a figure this late in the game runs the risk of confusing many Western Shōgun-watchers (who, let’s be honest: are already grappling with many new vocabulary words and concepts already). With that in mind, let’s take a moment to take stock of what we know about the woman they call Lady Ochiba.

Note: The vast majority of this information comes from Shōgun itself. But another helpful source is the official Shōgun companion podcast. This week’s episode in particular has a lot to say about Lady Ochiba and we’ve included some of it in the sections to fellow.

Lady Ochiba’s History With Mariko

To know who Lady Ochiba is, we need to get a better sense of where she comes from. As we first witness via a “22 Years Ago” flashback at the beginning of episode 6 “Ladies of the Willow World,” Mariko and Ochiba both grew up as young royals in Azuchi Castle, though Ochiba was known by her birth name of “Ruri” at the time.

Ruri’s father Lord Kuroda was a powerful but despotic ruler. Mariko’s father Akechi Jinsai was originally one of Lord Kuroda’s vassals. This is why Ruri and Mariko grew up together in Ruri’s father’s castle. Eventually, however, Jinsai married Mariko off to the terrible Buntaro so that Mariko would be far away during what he had to do next: overthrow Kuroda.

Jinsai was successful in killing Kuroda but he was ultimately hanged by the following regime for his perceived treachery and betrayal in killing a royal. Jinsai is basically an even more extreme version of Ser Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones. Just as Mariko’s life was upended by the death of her father, so too was Ruri’s upended by the death of hers. She was kept around court as a concubine for the new ruling Taikō and eventually ascended to a higher status once she became the only woman to successfully bear the Taikō a son.

Mariko and Ochiba are somewhat mirror images of each other. Both grew up in the same castle, received the same training, ate the same meals, and shared the same concerns. But only Mariko’s father was wise enough to find a way to get her away from him before the violence started. Poor Ochiba had to endure the full crucible.