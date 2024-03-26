The 7 Best Samurai Movies to Watch After Shogun

The bulk of the film takes place during the race, where some have designs on the daimyo’s prize, spies and assassins are on independent missions, and one spy sees the misunderstanding and is determined to stop the needless loss of life and alliances. All the while, they’re running and running and running. Its grand finale may leave a bit to be desired, but it’s the journey and not the destination that makes the trip worthwhile.

6. Lady Snowblood (1973)

Often overlooked, Lady Snowblood is an influential film undeniably ahead of its time. (Its influence on the Kill Bill movies will be instantly apparent.) The movie not only plays with genre conventions — focusing on a woman protagonist on a quest for vengeance, even if she is not really a samurai — but it’s so overloaded with style and daring choices that it’s hard to believe it was released in 1973.

Lady Snowblood is a blood-soaked revenge flick about a woman forced to carry her mother’s wrath. While dark, the stylistic choices like chapter titles, a murder montage built mostly from still images, and a dramatic color palette make it hugely rewatchable. It’s set in a more modern era but plays in the same sandbox as other samurai films. A sequel, Lady Snowblood 2: Love Song of Vengeance, which doesn’t rise to the same heights, was released a year later.

5. 13 Assassins (2010)

Takashi Miike is one of Japan’s great modern filmmakers. He’s prolific in a way that makes the word prolific hyperbolic when applied to other directors. While just a fraction of his more than 100 films are available in the U.S., and not all of those rise to his best films like Audition or Sukiyaki Western Django, 13 Assassins — a remake of Eichi Kudo’s 1963 film of the same name — sits among his best.

After being told of a woman’s horrific disfigurement at the hands of the sadistic Lord Naritsugu Matsudaira (Gorô Inagaki), the samurai Shinzaemon Shimada (played by an outstanding Koji Yakusho) assembles a group of samurai to take him down. The group clears a village of residents and plots an ambush with Home Alone-esque panache. It’s 13 against hundreds. The battle takes up the majority of the movie, but it’s Miike’s deft filmmaking that makes this a must-see. Its drawn-out shots are beautifully choreographed, yet it refuses to flinch in the face of the story’s grand violence or offer its characters plot armor. The results are riveting and horrifying.

4. Samurai I: Musashi Miyamoto (1954), Samurai II: Duel at Ichijoji Temple (1955), and Samurai III: Duel at Ganryu Island (1956)

We’ve spent time with a couple of more recent films. Now, we’re diving back into the golden age of samurai movies with one of Japan’s all-time great actors, Toshiro Mifune. Not only is Mifune a legend, but he also played Lord Toranaga in the original 1980 Shogun miniseries.