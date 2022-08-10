Shetland Series 7 Cast: Meet the New Characters

Shetland’s Series 7 return is a bittersweet one for fans of the Scottish BBC crime drama. The six-episode run will be actor Douglas Henshall’s last in the lead role of DI Jimmy Perez. Henshall’s departure though, doesn’t mean the end for Shetland, which has been renewed for an eighth series due to arrive in 2023. A new, as-yet-unannounced, lead actor will be joining the returning cast for that run.

Series 7, which starts on BBC One on Wednesday the 10th of August at 9pm, promises to tie up Perez’s loose ends and follow up on last series’ will-they-won’t-they frisson with Irish carer Meg. Before Perez says his final goodbye to the evidence board though, there’s a missing person case to solve, and a host of new characters to interrogate. Here’s who he’ll be meeting…

Shauna Macdonald as Rachel Cairns

Rachel Cairns is the mother of Connor and Abbey, and a relative newcomer to Shetland. She and her husband Danny run the Noss View guest house, a B&B they bought in order to get a fresh start in a remote, rural community. Rachel is played by Shauna Macdonald, and you might recognise her as Sam Buxton in Spooks, Sarah in Neil Marshall’s acclaimed horror The Descent, the voice of Professor Squawkencluck in the Danger Mouse reboot, as well as roles in Outlander, The Scotts and Scottish BBC drama The Nest.

Andrew Whipp as Danny Cairns

Father to Connor and Abbey, and husband of Rachel, Danny Cairns lives at the guest house and has a troubled relationship with his son. He’s played by former Emmerdale actor Andrew Whipp, who’s also popped up in Outlander, Netflix’s fantasy series Cursed, Starz miniseries The White Princess, Vera, Death in Paradise and more.