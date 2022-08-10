Shetland Series 6 Recap: Donna Killick’s Revenge & Jimmy’s Arrest Cliffhanger

To great discontent from the islanders – not least of all Kate, the sister of Donna’s victim Lizzie Kilmuir – Donna was rehomed on Shetland following a terminal cancer diagnosis. Her move from prison back to the island to live out her final days prompted understandable protests and abuse from locals. Kate Kilmuir organised a campaign to get Donna moved, which was boosted when crime scene photographs of Lizzie’s corpse were leaked to the press and angered residents further.

Sandy Exposed as the Leak

The leaker of those crime scene photographs? DC Sandy Wilson, who has feelings for Kate and wanted to help her anti-Donna campaign. Sandy was a friend of Lizzie as a young man, and therefore felt his own resentment towards her killer. When Tosh found out via Donnie that Sandy was behind the leak, she confronted him and he agreed to confess to Jimmy, but after Duncan’s arrest in the series finale, Tosh stayed Sandy’s hand, telling him that now wasn’t the time. Sandy’s misconduct has therefore so far gone undiscovered.

Duncan and Jimmy Framed

In the Series 6 finale, Duncan ended up as Jimmy’s chief concern. Jimmy had initially warned him to beware of Donna and was right to have done so. Donna had come back to enact a revenge plan on Duncan and Jimmy, whom she blamed for uncovering her crime. She manipulated Duncan into helping her take a deliberate fatal overdose, but only after sending a letter to her solicitor accusing Duncan of planning to murder her in that very way and to have it covered up by a cognisant Jimmy.

While Donna’s letter was total fiction, as it turned out, Jimmy did try to help Duncan cover up his assisted-suicide crime. When he found Duncan with Donna’s body, Jimmy realised what Duncan had done and advised him to move the overdose mug Donna from which had drunk to the sink, so there would be an explanation for it bearing his fingerprints.

Jimmy’s Arrest Cliffhanger

In the end, Duncan’s conscience forced him to turn himself in to the police, and he was duly arrested. While Donna’s end-of-life nurse Meg didn’t want to see him punished for what he’d done, Kate Kilmuir accused Duncan of letting her sister’s killer off the hook. The series ended with Duncan locked up and, as part of the investigation into Donna’s accusations, Jimmy also arrested under suspicion of colluding in Donna’s murder. Jimmy was led away by Aberdeenshire police in front of his team and fans were left wondering if Donna had succeeded in framing the pair.

Alex Galbraith’s Killer

The major investigation of Series 6 was into the murder of lawyer Alex Galbraith on his doorstep. That caused, to quote the words of Sgt Billy McCabe, a big stooshie, which resulted in more bodies piling up and various theories involving a nuclear submarine, a family of Syrian refugees, a missing drone, a lucrative decommissioning contract, a nun and the unlawful burial of a girl following her accidental death.