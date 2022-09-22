Orphan Black to She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany’s Best Roles So Far

While Tatiana Maslany has mostly leant her talents to TV, she is far from just a “small screen” actor. Whether She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the first time you’re seeing the Canadian actress showcase her skills, or if you’ve been a fan of hers since before she joined the Clone Club, there’s no denying that she is truly one of the greatest actors out there. Maslany has played a wide range of characters so far (and I’m not just talking about Orphan Black) that prove what a talented performer she is.

To celebrate the success of She-Hulk (and her Sept. 22 birthday!) here are some of Tatiana Maslany’s best roles to date:

Orphan Black

In what is arguably Maslany’s most well-known project yet, she plays a total of seventeen different characters throughout the course of Orphan Black’s five season run. While some of these characters we only see briefly in photos, flashbacks, or after they are already deceased, Maslany portrayed around a half-dozen characters regularly onscreen. It takes an impressive level of talent and dedication from an actor to commit to a story so fully. Orphan Black is set in a world where cloning exists, and Maslany plays a variety of characters from different backgrounds whom we follow as they discover the existence of their döppelgangers and the conspiracy surrounding them. This series showed us Maslany’s wide range of skills early on in her career and her performance rightfully earned her an Emmy in 2016.

Parks and Recreation

Even though Maslany’s role in Parks and Recreation is small, her arc as Dr. Nadia Stasky showed her comedic acting talents long before she was cast in She-Hulk. In her first appearance, the season 6 episode “Gin it Up,” Maslany holds her own against the chaotic energy of Aziz Ansari’s Tom Haverford and Aubrey Plaza’s April Ludgate as her character tries to set up a vaccine clinic in one of Pawnee’s parks. Her final appearance in the next episode “Filibuster” gives her the opportunity to join in on Tom’s hijinks and we get to see Maslany go from the “straight man” to straight up having a great time. Her character may have nobly left Pawnee to lend her medical skills to the people of Rwanda, but based on these episodes alone it’s such a shame that we didn’t get to see more of Maslany in the series.