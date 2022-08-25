She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2 Review – Superhuman Law

Walking into a bar full of revellers who are ready to help Jen celebrate her victory, she is almost immediately approached by co-worker Dennis, who pours scorn on her new identity and refers to another woman as “it.” We will surely all enjoy watching Dennis get his comeuppance at some point, because he appears to have no redeeming features whatsoever. Indeed, not everyone is as impressed with She-Hulk as her new fans on the street, and her boss swiftly fires her for messing up last week’s important case with her sudden heroics. Jen struggles to get a new gig as potential employers line up to refer to her as a “distraction” and a “sideshow” while paralegal Nikki tries to keep her spirits up. Her confidence then takes a further knock during a family dinner where she feels overwhelmed by their enthusiasm and support-adjacent comments.

Luckily (but not that luckily), the opposing GLKH lawyer on last week’s case, Holloway, has become impressed with Jen and wants to recruit her as the face of their Superhuman Law Division. But it’s not Jen that they really want to employ, it’s She-Hulk, and Jen has to swallow her pride and become a kind of performing seal for GLKH if she wants to keep paying her bills.

Nikki, who has joined Jen at GLKH, is much more thrilled about their high-flying career glow up, and the two go on to meet their new co-worker, Dishy Pug (Arrow’s Josh Segarra), who advises on the best bathroom to take a dump in and hands them a gift basket that contains the same “See You Later, Litigator!” mug that we saw Jen already owns during the previous episode. Okay!

Jen’s first client is none other than Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) aka Abomination aka the villain from the weirdly and consistently in-canon Incredible Hulk movie starring Edward Norton as the Hulk. Jen will be running Emil’s parole case as She-Hulk, so she pays him a visit in a maximum security jail where she is not allowed to be She-Hulk, which, I guess …sure. Why not? If it gives the Marvel VFX team a break from trying to rapidly improve the CGI in this show, I’m all for it.

Emil explains that he was a victim of circumstance and is now reformed, choosing not to become the Abomination after having found inner peace – and seven new “soul mates” who he met through the prison pen pal programme. Jen decides to take his case, but things seem to immediately fall apart when the Abomination is seen fighting in an underground fight club, having escaped from his cell.

The Evidence: MCU Easter Eggs

There are a few MCU connections in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2, and of course Emil Blonsky is the standout. We’ve only revisited Abomination once since The Incredible Hulk, and that was when we saw him fighting Wong in the aforementioned underground club during Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so we now know when this show takes place in the MCU timeline. This isn’t the last we’ll see of Abomination, as he’s also set to pop up in the upcoming Disney+ animated series Marvel Zombies, though we can probably assume that will be a multiverse Variant of the character.