Ike Barinholtz Did Not Care for Seth Rogen’s Driving in Apple TV+’s The Studio

The Studio takes “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery” to a whole new level. Created by legendary comedic collaborators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (alongside Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez), the Apple TV+ comedy series gets so deep into its satire of Hollywood that it simply becomes a major Hollywood production itself.

Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly-appointed head of the fictional Continental Studios who must keep the company afloat with formulaic action tentpoles (including the studio’s long-running MKUltra franchise and a proposed Barbie-esque Kool-Aid Man film) while still making room for more artful endeavors. As the show follows Remick and his team’s creative trials and tribulations over 10 episodes, it employs the very same stylistic tactics he craves to see onscreen. Long, continuous takes are deployed generously, including for the span of an entire episode fittingly called “The Oner.” Budget-bursting rights to Rolling Stones songs are secured. Major Hollywood stars are enlisted for “blink-and-you-miss-it” cameos.

The surest sign that The Studio becomes what it sets out to poke fun at, however, is its commitment to practicality. Like any good story set in Southern California, much of the season’s action takes place in liminal automobile spaces as Matt Remick and his partner Sal Saperstein (Ike Barinholtz) commute between sets. This isn’t a “fake background in front of a stationary vehicle while an actor swings around the steering wheel” situation – Rogen and Barinholtz are very clearly cruising around Los Angeles…much to Barinholtz’ discomfort.

“It was really, really scary,” Barinholtz tells Den of Geek. “When you see me in those scenes I’m very uncomfortable. Seth drives really fast and these cars were all made like 25 years before I was born.”