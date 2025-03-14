Ted Lasso Season 4 Will Bring Back A Dangling Plotline

Nearly two years after its season 3 finale, Ted Lasso is finally returning for a fourth season on Apple TV+. While things were wrapped up relatively well in the season 3 finale (the show was originally conceived by star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis as a three-season arc), there were still some threads left open in case the show were to continue.

When we last left AFC Richmond, Ted (Sudeikis) had departed London and the team to return home to Kansas in order to spend more time with his son. Meanwhile, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) sold 49% of the team to the fans giving them a stake in AFC Richmond’s future as Keeley (Juno Temple) proposed that they develop a Richmond women’s team.

While Sudeikis and the other creative minds behind the show are still remaining relatively tight-lipped about where this season may go, so far we do know that Ted is supposedly going to be coaching a women’s team this season, according to Deadline. Sudeikis himself also released a statement hinting at the series’ future. “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap, in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be,” he says.

Despite the fact that Ted left for Kansas, seemingly for good, at the end of last season, AFC Richmond is still going to be the primary setting for the show. Filming is set to take place in Kansas before returning to the U.K. where the previous three seasons have been set.