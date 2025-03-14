Ted Lasso Season 4 Will Bring Back A Dangling Plotline
The just-announced Ted Lasso season 4 is poised to revisit Keeley and Rebecca's next big venture.
Nearly two years after its season 3 finale, Ted Lasso is finally returning for a fourth season on Apple TV+. While things were wrapped up relatively well in the season 3 finale (the show was originally conceived by star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis as a three-season arc), there were still some threads left open in case the show were to continue.
When we last left AFC Richmond, Ted (Sudeikis) had departed London and the team to return home to Kansas in order to spend more time with his son. Meanwhile, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) sold 49% of the team to the fans giving them a stake in AFC Richmond’s future as Keeley (Juno Temple) proposed that they develop a Richmond women’s team.
While Sudeikis and the other creative minds behind the show are still remaining relatively tight-lipped about where this season may go, so far we do know that Ted is supposedly going to be coaching a women’s team this season, according to Deadline. Sudeikis himself also released a statement hinting at the series’ future. “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap, in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be,” he says.
Despite the fact that Ted left for Kansas, seemingly for good, at the end of last season, AFC Richmond is still going to be the primary setting for the show. Filming is set to take place in Kansas before returning to the U.K. where the previous three seasons have been set.
All of this lines up with a direction for the series that fans have been hoping for – that a continuation of the story would follow Rebecca and Keeley as they take on the task of developing the women’s team. It is a fairly major leap for the pair, though likely nothing they can’t handle with their friends and collegues by their side. And if anything was going to bring Ted back into the fold, even just for a little while, it would be helping those two bring another underdog team together.
Even though the premise of the series may be changing slightly with more of a focus on a women’s team than the original AFC Richmond squad, that doesn’t mean Ted Lasso won’t still be full of the heart and soul that fans love. This is just the next chapter of these characters’ stories, with plenty of familiar faces in talks to return alongside Sudeikis, Waddingham, and Temple, such as Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins).
It may have taken longer than expected for a fourth season of Ted Lasso to get off the ground, but hopefully all of this time spent will take the show in an exciting new direction. Keeley and Rebecca have always been powerhouses in the series, and it would be nice to see them take on even more of a leading role in the story. The show is also a great platform to take on and address ongoing issues facing women’s football leagues such as equal pay, and we know that Ted Lasso can handle them with the grace and care they deserve.