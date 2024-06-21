Doctor Who Series 14 Episode 8 Review: Empire of Death

This might partly be down to that aforementioned iconic villain. A revisionist spin on Sutekh would arguably be very difficult to pull off, because the character is effectively death incarnate so there’s not much room for ambiguity or subversion there. And “Empire of Death” gives us exactly what we might expect from an unleashed Sutekh – less than ten minutes into the episode, he’s already murdered everybody on Earth.

That’s audacious (though as one of the biggest movies of the last few years also had a villain turn vast swathes of the universe to dust, “Empire of Death” might feel visually familiar to Marvel fans – a comparison director Jamie Donoghue might well welcome). But once it’s done, and the death wave continues to spread implacably across the cosmos, we hit the limits of the concept. Death is about as final as it gets. This isn’t like a hostile takeover by an alien species, where we can see the rise and eventual triumph of a resistance. Everyone dies. It’s weirdly anti-climactic, in a way, though that in itself is interesting. All that’s really left is for the Doctor to find a time-wimey way of reversing it, because we know from the get-go that it has to be reversed.

That’s not a bad thing. Of course it has to be reversed. It would be rubbish if it wasn’t. But it does contribute to the finale’s sense of going through the motions. There’s no deep conversation to build up to between the Doctor and Sutekh, no meaty ethical equivalence or contrast to explore, no matter how hard the writing (and Ncuti Gatwa’s acting – once again a priceless special effect) tries to sell the moral ambiguity of the Doctor killing him. Sorry, but no matter how highly the Doctor values life, there is no ambiguity there. Sutekh deliberately, gleefully slaughtered nearly everybody in the universe. He has to go!

The best scene in the episode is the conversation between the Doctor and the unnamed “Kind Woman” played by Sian Clifford. It’s a welcome change of pace after the episode’s frantic opening, melancholy and quietly unsettling – the concept of memory itself dying, and the perversity of the death wave travelling backwards from child to parent, are both absolutely horrifying in the best way. The effectiveness of the scene hinges on the strength of its guest performance, and Clifford makes the absolute most of her few minutes, showing us with no histrionics the intimate human toll of Sutekh’s “gift”. The moment where she remembers her child is dead is particularly wrenching, mostly because of how underplayed it is.

This is arguably the scene that really elevates the episode, and it shows Russell T Davies at his best. He understands that universal genocide is hard, if not impossible, for us to comprehend, so we need a scene where we see the impact on an ordinary person. It brings it home in a way that not even the Doctor’s screams of agony – and that wonderful zoom out from the TARDIS hanging in space against a backdrop of dying planets – quite manage.

It also ties into the big thesis of the episode, which thankfully isn’t just “life is better than death” (because, duh), but is more about the importance of ordinary people. Ruby’s mother isn’t some eldritch cosmic force, a mysterious being more powerful than Sutekh. She was just a scared teenager who wanted a better life for her daughter, someone “completely ordinary”, who only became important because she was considered to be so.