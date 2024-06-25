RTD Points Out “Complete Narrative Collapse” in the Doctor Who Finale

Mel’s dead and so doesn’t remark on it, and the Doctor seems totally unfazed, but Ruby does the sensible thing and looks around her with an expression of ‘what?!’ If we could hear her thoughts, alongside all the stress about her mum and the death of the universe, she may well have been thinking ‘I bloody said it was like a Matter Transporter in Star Trek‘.

Ruby’s right to look confused, because, hang about, if the TARDIS can suddenly transport people who aren’t in a TARDIS across the decades, then it’s just turned into an extremely over-engineered wardrobe. If you don’t need to actually be inside the TARDIS for it to chuck you through space and time, then all of Doctor Who’s ‘we must get to the TARDIS!’ peril goes out of the window.

This fact didn’t go unnoticed by “Empire of Death” writer Russell T Davies. Speaking on the finale episode commentary with actor Bonnie Langford and super-producer Vicki Delow, RTD expressed his frustration:

“Because of the absence of the Remembered TARDIS, we have complete narrative collapse at this point, where the TARDIS just invents a “Time Beam” that transports you through time and space.

“[…] We’ve just invented something we’ll never use ever again – I hope we don’t – where the TARDIS can just whoosh you through time and space without a TARDIS. It pains me, I blame everyone else. We’ll just forget it […] Never again!”

At this point in the episode as originally scripted, RTD explains, the Remembered TARDIS had collapsed and disappeared after depositing the Doctor, Ruby and Mel in 2046. That was an SFX sequence too far for this already-packed episode, and so it was cut from the script.