New World: Aeternum Aims to Be the Console MMORPG You Always Wanted

“I don’t think there’s a game like this on console,” New World Game Director Scot Lane tells Den of Geek in a recent visit to Amazon Games’ offices in California. The Action RPG launched in 2021 and has cultivated a solid following since. Still, with the game’s massive new update New World: Aeternum launching on October 15th, the game’s community will expand further as the game launches on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

There are a handful of active MMOs on consoles for fans of the genre (most notably Elder Scrolls Online, Final Fantasy XIV, and Destiny 2). But New World: Aeternum aims to be the first of its kind on console in that, in the developers’ eyes, it’s not a traditional MMO RPG at all. It’s got a stronger focus on traversal and combat that feels more in line with what console players are familiar with, with tactile, responsive controls and mechanics that feel a lot more like action-based open-world games like Assassin’s Creed or Elden Ring than World of Warcraft.

Console players should be able to pick up and play New World: Aeternum and feel right at home. But what they may not be quite as familiar with as they take their first steps onto the island of Aeternum is that it’s populated with hundreds of other, real-world players who are exploring and altering the same shared environments. If you come upon a group of trees that have been cut down, that means somebody else was just there, collecting resources that are now unavailable to you. And if you’re lucky enough to stumble upon a rare deposit of silver or gold, it makes the find that much more special because it’s yours and no one else’s.

Seeing the game’s towns bustling with real players, trading, chatting, and gearing up to go on PvE Expeditions and Raids is something many console players simply haven’t experienced yet. PvP is another matter entirely, with some console or predominantly solo players finding it somewhat nerve-wracking to put themselves out there in that way. But the Amazon Games team stresses that New World: Aeternum is incredibly solo-player friendly because, as of the new update, you can play the entire main quest line and get to the endgame content completely on your own if you so choose. In other words, the game fully supports the single-player experience, allowing you to ignore other players if that’s how you like to play. And guess what? That’s exactly how Lane likes to play.