Secret Invasion’s AI Opening Credits Scene Angers Viewers

Who can you trust? That’s the central question of Secret Invasion, the latest MCU tv series on Disney Plus. Of course, Secret Invasion showrunner Kyle Bradstreet intends that question to be directed toward the characters in the show. After all, when super-spy Nick Fury learns about a terrorist cell of shape-shifting Skrulls working to conquer the earth, no one can trust their eyes. But when the series’ first episode released this morning, another type of deception upset viewers.

After a shocking cold open, Secret Invasion episode one goes into the type of opening credit sequence that we’ve grown accustomed to during the era of peak tv. Impressionistic images of humans in cities such as London and Moscow melt away into green-skinned Skrulls, while Kris Bowers’ haunting score plays. At first glance, the opening credit sequence brings a surprising amount of artistry to the sci-fi series.

Of course, it’s all a lie. In a recent conversation with Polygon, Secret Invasion director and producer Ali Selim revealed that the opening credit sequence was created by artificial intelligence. As with previous series such as Ms. Marvel and Loki, Marvel hired Method Studios to design their opening. “We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something,” Selim explained. “And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change.”

For Selim, the use of AI underscores the themes of the series. “When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? Who did this? Who is this?“