2023 Writers Strike: What Movies and Shows Will Be Affected?

It’s official. The Writers Guild of America has gone on strike, effectively shutting down production on upcoming Hollywood TV and movie properties until a new agreement can be reached.

The reasons that writers of the WGA have elected to collectively organize and picket are numerous. And somewhat dishearteningly, the guild is advocating for some of the same changes it sought during the 2007-2008 WGA strike. Back then, internet streaming was in its infancy and was referred to only as “new media” throughout the duration of the strike. The work stoppage came to a close after three months and eight days, but the rapid development of technology has led to a host of new issues that the WGA once again seeks to reconcile. You can find the entirety of their proposal to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television (AMPTP) below.

Here are the #WGA’s proposals to help writers achieve a living wage (note: our minimum basic agreement is not a guarantee of employment, this is only applicable IF we are so lucky to land a coveted writing job!). #WGAstrong pic.twitter.com/q4qv2jXStV — Robin Thede (@robinthede) May 2, 2023

The most prominent sticking points once again revolve around streaming – this time making sure that writers who work on streaming properties are appropriately compensated for their time, expertise, and the product’s value to its studio. Additionally, TV writers seek the abolishment of “mini rooms,” which frequently replace traditional writers rooms and have slowly been turning the profession into a gig economy. And then there’s the A.I. of it all. Writers would like assurances that studios won’t replace them with artificial intelligence scabs.

Suffice it to say, this is a complex professional disagreement that seems likely to last as long as the infamous 2007-2008 work stoppage, if not longer. As a collection of writers ourselves, Den of Geek would like to make clear that we support the WGA in their very reasonable requests. As your friendly neighborhood pop culture entertainment website, we’d also like to walk you through some of the changes that a Hollywood work stoppage could mean for you, the consumer.