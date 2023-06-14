The First Reactions to Marvel’s Secret Invasion Have Arrived

With all the hubbub surrounding Marvel‘s output and “superhero fatigue” in general, the studio seems to have taken a step back to evaluate the noise. As such, the rush to churn out more MCU projects has seen a slowing pace, with behind the scenes rumors and chatter indicating that some planned shows and movies will take on a different form, or perhaps be put on the backburner for a while.

Not many of us know the truth about these internal conversations, despite the things that certain leakers will tell you with bluster and confidence. But we do know that at one point Marvel was planning to release quite a few projects to Disney+ this year, and now there are only three official shows on the calendar, with one of them, Echo, arguably being dumped on the streamer in a more bingeable format this November.

But before Echo and Loki season 2 emerge later in 2023, we will be getting six episodes of Secret Invasion, which has been touted as a more adult series overseen by one of the main writers on USA’s complex conspiracy thriller show Mr. Robot. The themes of Invasion seem to line up well there, with this Marvel offering focusing on a conspiracy involving a group of shapeshifting Skrulls who are trying to infiltrate Earth in positions of power around the world, and the one man who might be able to get in their way: Nicholas Joseph Fury.

Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Fury in Secret Invasion following numerous and often brief MCU appearances, and the opportunity to spend more time with the former director of SHIELD has been a big part of the upcoming series’ appeal. We’ll also be getting more Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), more James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), more Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), and more Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) in this one, and some other big names have been added to the cast in Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke.