Secret Invasion: What Happened with Nick Fury and Talos in Captain Marvel?

This article contains Captain MarveL spoilers

A lot has happened since the events of the Marvel Studios blockbuster Captain Marvel. It was released in 2019, just four years ago, but think of all we’ve been through since then! A lot has happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, too. Captain Marvel was a pre-Avengers: Endgame movie, so a handful of big goodbyes and the entire canon MCU Disney+ TV library have happened since we first met the feisty Carol Danvers.

It’s wild to think of how many new stories Marvel has managed to tell since they went back to the 1990s in Captain Marvel and introduced us to Carol and the alien Skrull race, but a young Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) was a key part of that story, and he remains a key part of it in the follow up series, Secret Invasion, which is now streaming on Disney+. If you missed Captain Marvel, or have just forgotten certain bits of the movie, we are here to help connect the dots from there to the new show.

In Captain Marvel, we initially catch up with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in 1995, when she has amnesia and is working with the extremely powerful Kree race. The Kree are at war with the Skrulls, a race of shapeshifting aliens, so Carol thinks she is, too. But when she is kidnapped by Skrull commander Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Carol is able to start unlocking memories of once being on Earth, thanks to some savvy Skrull technology. She escapes the clutches of Talos and his Skrulls, and lands on Earth to begin investigating her broken memories.