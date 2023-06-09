Secret Invasion Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Story
Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury finally gets the center stage in Secret Invasion, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe television series on Disney+.
Nothing is as it seems in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that’s trouble for the world’s greatest spy, Nick Fury. Fury has been a key player behind the scenes since he walked out of the shadows in Tony Stark’s penthouse in the first MCU film, Iron Man. Since then, Fury has played a supporting role in the world, helping refugee Skrulls and befriending intergalactic warrior Captain Marvel. Oh, and there was also that little side project he worked on – assembling the Avengers. Now, Samuel L. Jackson takes the lead in Secret Invasion, as Fury uncovers a cell of shape-shifting Skrull dissidents ready to put Earth under their control.
Here’s the Secret Invasion information we’ve gathered so far:
Secret Invasion Release Date
Like all the MCU TV series, Secret Invasion will stream on Disney+, with episode one dropping on June 21, 2023. Each of the following five episodes will be available on the Wednesdays that follow, with the final episode coming on July 26. The episodes typically drop at 3am ET/8am BST!
Secret Invasion Cast
As a mainline MCU series, Secret Invasion features a number of familiar faces alongside Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. He’ll be joined by other recognizable MCU denizens, including:
- Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos
- Cobie Smulders as one-time SHIELD Agent Maria Hill
- Martin Freeman as former CIA Agent Everett K. Ross
- Don Cheadle as War Machine aka James “Rhodey” Rhodes
There will also be new MCU characters, including Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke as G’iah, Talos’s rebellious daughter, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as rebel cell leader Gravik. Dermot Mulroney joins the MCU as the new American President, and Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman comes aboard as high-ranking MI6 Agent Sonya Falsworth.
Other members of the cast include Richard Dormer, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo.
Secret Invasion Trailer
In the final trailer for Secret Invasion, we see Fury meeting with Maria Hill in an English pub, where she expresses her frustration with her former boss’s absence off-world. Voiceover from Talos informs Fury that things have gotten “much worse” since he’s been gone, accompanied by images of G’iah grabbing a gun and Gravik looking ominous against insert shots of nuclear power plants. Crucially, it also emphasizes the lack of Avengers to the rescue, with an armored-up War Machine apparently serving as the lone mighty hero called into action. You can see the full trailer here:
Secret Invasion Story
Although Secret Invasion shares some similarities to the 2009 Marvel Comics crossover by the same name, the series will take a decidedly more espionage-heavy route. Here’s the official synopsis provided by Disney+:
In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.
Although the new MCU show feels a little darker and more lowkey than something like She-Hulk, this is a big event series from Marvel, and we can expect some big surprises to go along with it. Watch carefully, as some of the heroes you thought you knew may have been Skrulls all along!