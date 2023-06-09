Secret Invasion Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Story

Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos

Cobie Smulders as one-time SHIELD Agent Maria Hill

Martin Freeman as former CIA Agent Everett K. Ross

Don Cheadle as War Machine aka James “Rhodey” Rhodes

There will also be new MCU characters, including Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke as G’iah, Talos’s rebellious daughter, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as rebel cell leader Gravik. Dermot Mulroney joins the MCU as the new American President, and Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman comes aboard as high-ranking MI6 Agent Sonya Falsworth.

Other members of the cast include Richard Dormer, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo.

Secret Invasion Trailer

In the final trailer for Secret Invasion, we see Fury meeting with Maria Hill in an English pub, where she expresses her frustration with her former boss’s absence off-world. Voiceover from Talos informs Fury that things have gotten “much worse” since he’s been gone, accompanied by images of G’iah grabbing a gun and Gravik looking ominous against insert shots of nuclear power plants. Crucially, it also emphasizes the lack of Avengers to the rescue, with an armored-up War Machine apparently serving as the lone mighty hero called into action. You can see the full trailer here:

Secret Invasion Story

Although Secret Invasion shares some similarities to the 2009 Marvel Comics crossover by the same name, the series will take a decidedly more espionage-heavy route. Here’s the official synopsis provided by Disney+:

In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Although the new MCU show feels a little darker and more lowkey than something like She-Hulk, this is a big event series from Marvel, and we can expect some big surprises to go along with it. Watch carefully, as some of the heroes you thought you knew may have been Skrulls all along!