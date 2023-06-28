Secret Invasion Episode 2 Review: An Obsidian Future

Meanwhile, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) finally gives us some information that makes the plot of the show make a lot more sense: there isn’t just a small group of Skrulls on Earth anymore. He ended up summoning a MILLION of them to our planet to avoid their annihilation, figuring it was safer for them here than out there in a dangerous galaxy. So, we are dealing with a LOT of shapeshifters at this point, and you can bet that most of them would rather start living out in the open than hiding behind a human face. And with Nick angrily shooting down the mere idea of their species peacefully co-existing here, Gravik’s deal has to be looking mighty tempting right about now. Luckily, they seem to have G’iah on the inside, though the show is currently a little reticent to confirm she’s working as a double agent.

The gravity of Gravik’s simmering rage against Nick and the rest of humanity starts to unfold in this episode, with a blistering performance by Ben-Adir underscoring the threat. Gravik is cold, calculating, and now a Skrull general, nominated by a powerful council that includes Skrulls posing as world leaders. He really hates us, and has fair enough reason to feel that way. Gravik also seems to be hugely interested in creating Super Skrulls as part of his nefarious plans, and we get a few surprising MCU easter eggs when it’s revealed that his chief scientist is using Groot, Frost Beast, and Cull Obsidian DNA, along with Maya Hansen and Aldrich Killian’s Extremis tech from Iron Man 3, to make it all happen. As an Iron Man 3 fan (there are tens of us!) I was hyped to see Extremis back in the mix again.

But episode 2’s major twist is that Nick Fury is secretly married to one of Talos’ most trusted Skrulls, Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard)! Imagine hearing the news that you’ll be making out with the legendary Sam Jackson on screen, then realizing that you gotta do it passionately through an extremely fake-ass lookin’ beard! That’s showbusiness, folks. But, in all seriousness, though I love this romance for Nick and Priscilla, I would really like to know how she’s been able to stomach it, given that Nick has completely failed to find her people a new planet in the last 30 years. I’m interested to find out more about their relationship, hopefully during next week’s episode.

Overall, “Promises” was a slight step up from the premiere of Secret Invasion. Much of the show’s themes work better in the context of the past and the looming threat of the future, but as we’re still languishing a little in the series’ slow burn approach, it feels like the episode coasted along somewhat. I appreciated the intimate scenes between Nick and Talos, and Nick and Rhodey (Don Cheadle), but Nick is currently a narrative pawn flitting between bits of exposition-y MCU plot, and if he’s often been here on Earth with his Skrull wife and not festering on SABER for as long as we thought, what are we supposed to make of his ignorance?