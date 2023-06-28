Secret Invasion: Extremis, Cull Obsidian, and Super Skrulls Explained

Spurred by an explosion that nearly killed Happy Hogan, Tony started to investigate Extremis and learned that Killian’s right-hand man Coldblood had been using some of its explosive properties to wipe out those who got in the way by sending unstable soldiers to targets. Apparently, one of those soldiers fell into the hands of the Skrulls, who are analyzing their DNA in the secret lab.

Cull Obsidian

“Wong, you’re invited to my wedding,” shouts Tony Stark near the start of Avengers: Infinity War. What feat earned the future Sorcerer Supreme a seat at Tony’s nuptials (besides being the best character in the MCU)? His defeat of Cull Obsidian, the monstrous member of Thanos’ advance squad, the Black Order. Along with Ebony Maw (aka Squidward, according to Tony), Cull Obsidian attacked New York, forcing Tony and Wong — along with Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, but not the un-Hulking Bruce Banner — into action.

While Doctor Strange kept Ebony Maw from taking the Time Stone held in the Eye of Agamotto, the others tried to hold Cull Obsidian at bay. The battle ended only when Wong used his magic to portal Cull Obsidian away to a frozen wasteland, but not before the beast lunged out one more time. As the portal closed, it cut off Obsidian’s arm, where a disgusted Banner kicked it away.

Apparently, Banner kicked it over to the Skrulls, because G’iah sees the arm of Cull Obsidian in their secret lab.

The Super-Skrull

During his hostile takeover of the Skrull leadership, Gravik is asked the most important question of any would-be conqueror in the MCU: What about the Avengers? “Do you think I haven’t thought of that?” Gravik asks with a smile, which seems to be enough to settle the conversation. Nobody at the table wants to know what, exactly, Gravik thought up, but we viewers certainly do.

For comic book readers, the secret lab provides the answer to this nagging question. While Skrulls can change their shape to look like any other creature, they can’t replicate their abilities. So a Skrull may decide to look like the Sensational She-Hulk, for example, but it wouldn’t have Jen Walters’ strength or fourth-wall-breaking wit. In the comics, the Skrulls dealt with this problem through genetic experimentation, eventually changing a solider called Kl’rt into the Super-Skrull. In addition to his natural shape-changing powers, the Super-Skrull also possessed the powers of the Fantastic Four, allowing him to stretch his body, turn invisible, shoot flames, and clobber things at the appropriate time.