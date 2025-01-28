Pointless: Who Are the New Guest Hosts for 2025?
After Ellie Taylor, at least three new co-hosts will be joining Alexander Armstrong on the new series of Pointless.
A brand new run of teatime quiz show Pointless is soon to begin in the UK. Series 33 will start airing on Wednesday February 5 at 17:15 on BBC One – not that you’d necessarily know it, seeing as the current series only ends the day before. (Pointless is as eternal and ever-flowing as the waves, interrupted only by acts of God and Wimbledon).
Since co-host Richard Osman left the weekday show in 2022, Alexander Armstrong has been joined by a rotating cast of celebrity pointless friends. In total, 26 celebrities were announced, 22 of which have completed their initial hosting stints. They were: Sally Lindsay, Stephen Mangan, Lauren Laverne, Konnie Huq, Alex Brooker, Ed Gamble, Rose Matafeo, Ria Lina, Lucy Porter, Gyles Brandreth, Nish Kumar, Andi Oliver, Sally Phillips, Vick Hope, Anita Rani, Hugh Dennis, Gabby Logan, Josh Widdicombe, Desiree Burch, Chris Ramsey, Gok Wan and Rob Rinder.
Comedian and presenter Ellie Taylor co-hosted nine of the previous Pointless series, and will finish off her residency with the first two episodes of the new run airing on Wednesday February 5 and Thursday February 6.
After Ellie Taylor, the new guest host will be DJ, actor, presenter and comedian Liza Tarbuck (pictured above), who begins her presenting stretch on Friday February 7 and is expected to continue for the 10 shows after that, which should take her up to Friday February 21. BBC Radio 2 DJ Tarbuck is a well-loved household name who’s appeared on Taskmaster and countless other comedy formats, as well as acting recently in Upstart Crow, Brassic and yonks ago, in Skins and Watching, to name just a few.
Following on from Liza Tarbuck will be one of either Mel Giedroyc or Phil Wang, both of whom were announced as joining the show back in January 2024. Giedroyc is a well-loved face known for presenting the BBC Great British Bake Off series along with her former double act and Light Lunch partner Sue Perkins, as well as solo jobs on Eurovision, Children in Need, Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker and many more. She was recently revealed as the vocals behind “Teeth” on ITV talent show The Masked Singer.
Phil Wang is a stand-up comedian and actor familiar from his time on Taskmaster (the outfit was unforgettable) as well as a great many panel shows including multiple appearances on BBC One’s Have I Got News For You. He also appeared in 2023’s musical film Wonka as well as showing up in recent US series Life & Beth, and The Three Body Problem.
If Tarbuck, Giedroyc and Wang each co-host the usual 11 episodes each, that leaves 20 or so episodes so-far unaccounted for. There might be a new cast announcement, or the episodes might be divvied up between the names above (after all, Stephen Mangan and Konnie Huq each did 15 instead of the usual 11). If there will be a returnee, any preference on who it is?
Pointless airs Monday to Friday at 17:15 on BBC One.