Pointless: Who Are the New Guest Hosts for 2025?

A brand new run of teatime quiz show Pointless is soon to begin in the UK. Series 33 will start airing on Wednesday February 5 at 17:15 on BBC One – not that you’d necessarily know it, seeing as the current series only ends the day before. (Pointless is as eternal and ever-flowing as the waves, interrupted only by acts of God and Wimbledon).

Since co-host Richard Osman left the weekday show in 2022, Alexander Armstrong has been joined by a rotating cast of celebrity pointless friends. In total, 26 celebrities were announced, 22 of which have completed their initial hosting stints. They were: Sally Lindsay, Stephen Mangan, Lauren Laverne, Konnie Huq, Alex Brooker, Ed Gamble, Rose Matafeo, Ria Lina, Lucy Porter, Gyles Brandreth, Nish Kumar, Andi Oliver, Sally Phillips, Vick Hope, Anita Rani, Hugh Dennis, Gabby Logan, Josh Widdicombe, Desiree Burch, Chris Ramsey, Gok Wan and Rob Rinder.

Comedian and presenter Ellie Taylor co-hosted nine of the previous Pointless series, and will finish off her residency with the first two episodes of the new run airing on Wednesday February 5 and Thursday February 6.

After Ellie Taylor, the new guest host will be DJ, actor, presenter and comedian Liza Tarbuck (pictured above), who begins her presenting stretch on Friday February 7 and is expected to continue for the 10 shows after that, which should take her up to Friday February 21. BBC Radio 2 DJ Tarbuck is a well-loved household name who’s appeared on Taskmaster and countless other comedy formats, as well as acting recently in Upstart Crow, Brassic and yonks ago, in Skins and Watching, to name just a few.