Pluribus Poses a Hive Mind Dilemma The Expanse Never Got to Explore

This article contains spoilers for both Pluribus and The Expanse.

It didn’t take long for Apple TV’s Pluribus to use a nearly complete takeover of humanity to pose a philosophical question. Is the loss of individuality a price worth paying for the end of all the killing, lying, wastefulness, and greed that our species is responsible for? Wouldn’t the planet and all of its inhabitants be better off if the dominant life form stopped getting in its own way and started working for the common good, free will be damned?

Science fiction television has explored the idea of humans being part of a single mind before, whether it be the well-known Borg story arc in Star Trek or the more obscure Glorious Evolution in Arcane, but there’s one popular series that never got the chance to prove that personhood with all its foibles outweighs any utopia that involves human drones. The six seasons of The Expanse got two-thirds of the way through adapting James S.A. Corey’s space epic, but the final novel, which explored a hive-mind solution to the solar system’s woes, sadly never made it to the small screen.

In Leviathan Falls, the ninth and final book in The Expanse series, Winston Duarte went well beyond the ambition of his television counterpart, who had only begun establishing a totalitarian foothold while the Sol system was distracted by the Free Navy that he secretly funded. Using the protomolecule to grant himself near immortality, Duarte’s initial plan was to unite the gate worlds under his Laconian Empire, and hints of this in the series finale temper the celebration of the treaty being signed between Belters and Inners.