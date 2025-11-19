Stargate to Return to TV With New Prime Video Series

With the right technology, we can bridge the past and the present, with fantastical results. That’s always been the premise of the Stargate franchise, which began life as a blockbuster movie in 1994 and soon expanded into several hit TV series, with books, comics, and more. Even though the franchise more or less sputtered out of steam with the end of Stargate Universe in 2011, our current technology can bring it back.

Stargate is set to return for a new streaming series on Prime Video. While there’s no word yet about the cast of the new show or its connection to previous series, longtime fans can rest assured that it’s in good hands. Franchise veteran Martin Gero will return as executive producer and writer for the new show, joined by producers Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures, who previously worked on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Directed by Roland Emmerich, who co-wrote the script with frequent collaborator Dean Devlin, the 1994 movie Stargate starred James Spader as archeologist Daniel Jackson and Kurt Russell as soldier Jack O’Neill, who investigate a mysterious wormhole device that connects the Earth to a race of powerful aliens. The duo discovers that the aliens visited ancient Egypt and made themselves their god, including the imposing Ra (Jaye Davidson), who is making his return to the planet he ruled.

Three years after the movie’s release came Stargate SG-1, in which Richard Dean Anderson replaced Russell as Jack O’Neill and Michael Shanks took over from Spader as Dr. Jackson, joining a cast of other scientists and soldiers who explore other Stargates across the cosmos. That series gained such a devoted fan following that it not only lasted 10 seasons, but also survived a jump across networks, moving from Showtime to the Sci-Fi Channel midway through its run.