Looks Like We’re Going to Miss Ready Player One’s Deadline for an Important Event

We’ve finally caught up to a key moment in Ready Player One’s fictional history. Virtual reality platform the OASIS first went live on December 8, 2025, according to an entry in Ogden Morrow’s journal. Unfortunately, we aren’t quite ready for the OASIS just yet, though a few things are getting close to what we might have hoped Gregarious Games had in store for us.

There’s Zuckerberg’s metaverse, which we can access on a Meta Quest device. It’s an impressive piece of kit with some good ideas, but it’s not the OASIS. His VR and AR dreams haven’t fully embraced the concept of legs yet, let alone a truly immersive, realistic world where anything can happen.

Then, there’s Fortnite. Without the VR element, the Epic Games mainstay comes as close as possible to replicating a place where worlds collide; where you can fight Jason Vorhees in a Bob Belcher skin and find treasure playing duos with Sabrina Carpenter, while Christopher Nolan implores you to watch Tenet.

Despite the OASIS lingering out of our reach, December 8, 2025, isn’t quite as important as today, because on December 2, 2025, its co-creator, James Halliday, went on a date with Kira. This failed date is one of the most important moments in Ready Player One, even though it transpires long before the story’s main events. The painfully awkward meeting between the brilliant but socially inept James and the charming Kira sets the stage for everything that comes after.