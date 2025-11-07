Why Apple TV’s Pluribus Needs to Be Your Weekend Must-Watch

In a world where there are seemingly endless entertainment options and streaming services, lots of great shows can unfortunately fall through the cracks. So while many people may have heard that Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan was working on a new series, more still probably have no idea what the oddly named Pluribus is, or why it needs to rocket to the top of their must-watch lists sooner rather than later. But please believe that it’s hands down one of the best shows of the year—and one that you desperately, genuinely need to go into knowing as little as possible about.

It’s true, there’s very little that’s as annoying as any sort of entertainment critic trying to dictate the way in which you, as a viewer, experience a piece of media. But Pluribus’ genre-defying premise and highly original plot are at their most effective when you don’t know what’s coming. While that may seem like a counterintuitive thing to say in a piece that’s literally encouraging you to watch it, just… trust me. Pluribus is at its most rewarding when taken at its own pace.

The series, which dropped its first two episodes this week, is bleak, uplifting, thoughtful, and deeply weird by turns, and the result is not just unlike anything else on TV, but the rare piece of media that will make you think about the world we live in in new and unexpected ways. In its most basic sense, it follows the story of a successful romantasy writer named Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) who’s unfilled by her career. She hates her fans and wants to pivot to writing more traditional fiction but doesn’t want to take the risk involved in stepping out of her safe (and successful) comfort zone. She seems to have resigned herself to being some degree of unhappy, which is what makes what comes next so shocking.

Pluribus is a story about the apocalypse, but not in the way you probably think. The bulk of the series takes place in the aftermath of a world-changing event, but rather than wiping out half the Earth’s population or causing kaiju to rise from the sea, peace and happiness suddenly spread throughout humanity. Everyone is suddenly content and joyful. Well, everyone except Carol, who remains unaffected by whatever has changed those around her. What follows is a quest, of sorts, as Carol struggles to process what’s happened—and find a way to reverse it, a move that will ultimately force her to confront whether her dedication to her own misery is part of the reason she’s stuck in her newfound lonely and isolated state.