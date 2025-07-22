Wayward Pines Season 1 Remains All-Time Great Sci-Fi TV

That mirrors real-life systems of privilege built on ignorance, fear, and a forced illusion of better, even as dysfunction brews behind closed doors. These are systems we are actively a part of today, whether we are aware of them or caught in a cycle of group think for the greater good ourselves. These systems look like redlined communities that sell prosperity while quietly excluding whom they consider “undesirable.” Company towns like Pullman, Illinois or mining towns in the South that provided the spaces to live, but completely controlled everything. This even includes sundown town culture, enforcing peace by exclusion, and Patriot Act mass surveillance that reframed being watched as a safety net.

Evolution Isn’t Clean. It’s Chaotic.

“They’re not animals. They’re what came after us.”

— David Pilcher

What’s outside the fence refuses to stay in the past. The Abbies – faster, stronger, and evolved – are what humanity became while the town stayed frozen in time.

In “Choices,” Pilcher admits their threat isn’t their behavior, but what they represent. In “The Friendliest Place on Earth” and “A Reckoning,” we see the Abbies strategize and communicate, pushing us to question whether they’re truly monstrous or simply the next step in the process of nature. Pilcher was perhaps a fan of the Richard Mattheson novel I Am Legend because his sentiments on Abbies hold a similar weight. It’s almost as if he was acknowledging that, while the town clung to an outdated version of self, the Abbies were reclaiming space. They threatened humanity by surpassing it, evolving consciously as well. In “Cycle,” one even locks eyes with Ethan as if he recognizes him. It isn’t like prey meeting a predator. It’s two beings acknowledging a greater ecosystem and looking to define their coexistence together. This human, non-animalistic behavior is Pilcher’s theories rooted in fear meeting the actuality of the next level of humanity, face-to-face. Literally.

The town denies this evolution and tries to control it. Nature, however, doesn’t ask permission to do so and that rejection of growth is what dooms the town.

And if we respond in the same way, rejecting what challenges us or threatens our comfort, we risk collapsing under our own rigidity. Empires have fallen from the inside out. Our environments have been permanently damaged by short term and short sighted industries. Evolution means change and when we build systems or cling to ideals that only accommodate the familiar, extinction is no longer a “what if.” It becomes an invitation.