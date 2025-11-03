The Overlooked Sci-Fi Movie That Got Lost in The Matrix’s Shadow

1999 was a big year for movies. Fight Club, American Pie, and The Phantom Menace all proved popular for different reasons, while original sci-fi was still a booming genre. That year, two fascinating sci-fi films emerged, both determined to explore the idea that reality might not be what it seems. One was The Matrix (you’ve probably heard of it!) and the other was The Thirteenth Floor, a noir story that unfortunately got lost in the shadow of “bullet time” and leather-clad martial arts.

In The Matrix, Neo (Keanu Reeves) discovers that the world he lives in is a simulated reality created by machines, and that the “real” world is a desolate wasteland. But The Thirteenth Floor explores virtual worlds instead, building layers of simulation from 1937 Los Angeles to 1999 LA and beyond. Both films ask their characters to question what is real and which reality they will settle for.

Just before The Matrix and The Thirteenth Floor were released, Alex Proyas’ Dark City also posed the same questions. All three movies had distinct visual styles and approaches. Where The Matrix used that now-iconic green hue, inspired by phosphor-coated green computer displays and in contrast with the cold blue of reality, Dark City opted for German Expressionism—oppressively dark and rain-slicked. In contrast, The Thirteenth Floor was presented in rich color tones, from a sepia-tinged 1937 to a neon-dotted 90s cityscape.

Of course, The Matrix became a blockbuster and spawned three sequels, whereas Dark City and The Thirteenth Floor didn’t make any money. Although Dark City has gone on to become a cult classic, The Thirteenth Floor has been largely forgotten, and we’d argue that’s a damn shame.