Journalism Is the Real Superpower in Superman

Superhero stories are often filled with idiosyncrasies that inspire deep conversations among those who gobble them up. From whether or not you believe Superman could really disguise himself with nothing more than a pair of snazzy glasses to the collateral damage of superhero showdowns, suspension of disbelief is must. In Superman, James Gunn drills into some of the biggest ethical questions at the heart of the Clark Kent mythos. Is it right for Clark (David Corenswet) to interview himself as Superman? Is Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) betraying her oath by not revealing who he is to the public? And why do you need good journalism in a world where superheroes can save you?

From pretty much its opening moments, Superman wants you to know that this isn’t the corrupt, grim, gritty world of the more grounded DCEU of yore. Superman is a film that throws you into the action and quickly reveals its playful heart. After an establishing sequence that shows Kal-El’s vulnerabilities and introduces us to the scope and grandeur of his Kryptonian side, we’re thrown into Clark’s day-to-day where he publishes a frontpage “interview” with Superman about the hero’s fight with the villainous “Hammer of Borovia.” Some flirtatious and cheeky barbs in the office with Lois about his closeness to Supes, and how he gets those chats, paves the way for one of the film’s best sequences.

In Lois’ apartment, Clark is cooking to celebrate their three-month date-a-versery, and after a quick makeout session they engage in an interview. But while Clark agrees to his girlfriend interviewing him as Superman when they’re wrapped around each other in an embrace, he seems to forget that girlfriend is an award-winning, fierce as hell reporter and it’s that Lois who begins to grill him about his recent actions in the fictional conflict at the heart of the movie.