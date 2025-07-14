Superman’s Use of Krypto Proves James Gunn is the Superhero Movie Auteur of Our Time

“Yeah, and not a very good one,” Superman concedes. “But he’s all alone and probably scared.”

Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet nail their line deliveries, but that’s not the only reason the moment works. It also works because it shows everything we need to know about Superman as a person, his willingness to put himself in trouble for the sake of saving an animal. Moments like that reoccur throughout Superman, from the care he takes to rescue a squirrel to the sorrow he feels toward the kaiju killed by the Justice Gang.

Krypto isn’t just a hyped up version of the old “save the cat” screenwriting trope, an obvious way to establish a hero’s goodness. Rather he’s Superman’s partner, a proper sidekick who saves the main hero and helps defeat the baddie. Krypto isn’t even the first time Gunn has given a superhero an animal sidekick. By his own admission, Peacemaker‘s best friend is Eagly, the bald eagle who helped him battle the white supremacist minions of the White Dragon. Peacemaker doesn’t have Eagly in The Suicide Squad, but that film does end with a battle against a super animal, the giant starfish Starro the Conqueror. Even though it’s the last major thing that the heroes have to defeat, The Suicide Squad takes a moment to mourn humanity’s treatment of the creature.

Gunn clearly loves to embrace these strange tropes of comics and he never does it with embarrassment. Sure, we sympathize with Superman when Krypto’s bounding all over his broken body, but we’re not laughing at the moment. We’re genuinely delighted at seeing Krypto play and genuinely on Superman’s side when he busts into Lex’s office looking for the dog.

Those feelings underscore the truly remarkable thing about Gunn’s use of Krypto and other Silver Age tropes. Through their silliness, he engages with complex philosophical and political ideas. Through their silliness, he invokes real pathos.

Substance Through the Silver Age

For a second, let’s forget the fact that we’re dealing with super-animals and just describe the themes provided by the super-animals in The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and Superman. The Suicide Squad is about the U.S. covertly intervening in a smaller nation’s attempts to gain respect by acquiring a weapon of mass destruction. It just so happens that the weapon is Starro the Conqueror. Peacemaker is about a jingoistic lunkhead deprogramming from the toxic masculinity he learned from his father. It just so happens that part of that deprogramming happens when Eagly attacks the minions. Superman features a tech mogul whose own sense of self-importance blinds him from seeing (or caring) about the people he hurts in his pursuit of achievement. That self-importance shatters when Krypto tosses him around.