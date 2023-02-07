The Night Court Revival Isn’t The First Time it Returned to NBC

Night Court was both enjoyable and successful, with actor John Larroquette (who is the only original performer thus far to return for the reboot) winning so many “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy” Emmy awards in a row that he withdrew his name after four to give someone else a shot. Still, it comes across as charmingly hokey by today’s network television standards and would have been very few TV industry experts’ first choice for a modern reboot. Of course, the latest iteration of Night Court starring and produced by Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) has now made all of those TV industry experts (re: me) look like fools.

Truth be told, however, we should have known there was still life in the Night Court franchise all along. Because on Nov. 13, 2008, another NBC sitcom aired an episode that both featured and celebrated the venerated cast of Night Court.

To anyone who knows a thing or two about NBC sitcoms, it probably won’t be a surprise to learn that the show that chose to honor Night Court before it was cool to do so was 30 Rock. The Tina Fey-created series, on top of one of the funniest television shows ever made, has a penchant for eerily predicting the future of media. It seems that more often than not, the “ridiculous” shows that 30 Rock had its fictional NBC create have provided a blueprint for the real TV industry. The latest example, of course, is the arrival of TLC’s Milf Manor, which is uncomfortably close to 30 Rock‘s “MILF Island.”

It’s nice to know that 30 Rock’s precognitive abilities extend to more wholesome shows as well, as its season 3 episode “The One With the Cast of Night Court” stealthily makes a case for the TV powers-that-be to reconsider the old sitcom’s merits.

Though the title of 30 Rock season 3’s third episode directly references the cast of Night Court, they don’t actually feature in the half hour’s main “A” plot. Instead, that honor goes to another, even more popular NBC sitcom alum. Yes, this one could have just as easily been called “The One With 1/6th of the Cast of Friends” as Jennifer Aniston guest stars as Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) and Jenna Maroney’s (Jane Krakowski) old college buddy Claire Hopper.

Aniston quite simply kills it in this episode (as most 30 Rock guest stars do) as an intense and intensely beautiful woman who catches Liz’s boss Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) in her web of attraction. While Liz is moving heaven and earth to extract Jack from the mess he’s made for himself, however, the “B” plot of the episode settles in for some satisfying night court action.